JIT summons 10 PTI social media activists for ‘creating unrest’ in country

ISLAMABAD: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing “malicious campaigns on social media” to allegedly “create chaos and disorder” in the country has summoned 10 individuals, most of them members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) social media team, to appear before it on Friday (today).

The notices of attendance, issued under Section 160 of CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) by the office of the inspector general of police Islamabad, stated that the “competent authority” had directed that the attendance notices be sent through direct messenger, by post, via fax and through the PTI Secretariat.

The deputy inspector general of police was requested to issue directions to a responsible officer to send these notices in accordance with the instructions of the competent authority.

Commenting on the fresh notices, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said notices were issued in “old cases”.

Opposition party leaders say activists won’t appear before JIT today

“Leaders and workers have never appeared in those cases and they will not appear on hearing day,” he declared.

“Law enforcement agencies are already trying to arrest them and they have already picked their family members. They will be arrested if they appear in front of the JIT. So no one will appear,” he said.

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said the PTI had already rejected the Peca Act.

“We have decided to challenge the amendments to it so how can we allow our workers and leaders to appear before the JIT,” he said. He added that everyone had the right to express his point of view and “PTI rejects such JITs.”

“The JIT is investigating the matter to determine the objectives of the accused and their accomplices who have created chaos and disorder in Pakistan through malicious social media campaigns,” the official notices read.

Moreover, it also sought to “further identify and prosecute the culprits in accordance with the applicable laws”.

Authorities claimed that there was sufficient evidence available with the JIT based on which it was assumed that the accused were involved in the purported crimes.

The notices added, “Therefore, you are directed to appear in person before the JIT on March 7, at noon in the conference room of the central police office, Police Lines Headquarters, Sector H-11, Islamabad, and explain your position.”

The respondents have also been directed to bring their original CNICs and other evidence in support of their stance. In case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that they have nothing to present or state in their defence, the notices stated.

Those who were served the notices were residents of Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Lahore, Gujranwala, Islamabad and Kasur.

The federal government had established a five-member JIT headed by the Islamabad inspector general of police in July last year to identify and prosecute those behind creating unrest in the country using social media platforms.

The JIT was constituted under Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016 and included the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime director, FIA counter-terrorism wing director, DIG investigation Islamabad and senior superintendent of the Counter Terrorism Department Islamabad.

As per the terms of reference of the JIT, it will investigate and determine the objectives of the accused and their accomplices who have allegedly created chaos and disorder in Pakistan through malicious social media campaigns.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2025