Pakistan slams blocking of Gaza aid in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) has issued a statement condemning in the strongest possible terms the Israeli decision to block critical humanitarian aid from entering Gaza during the holy month of Ramazan.

“This latest action is part of Israel’s systematic campaign to deny much needed humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinians in dire need,” the FO said.

“This constitutes yet another blatant violation of international law by the occupying power and could imperil the ceasefire agreement.”

Pakistan called on the international community to ensure unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza and to hold Israel accountable for “the imposition of collective punishment through denial of humanitarian aid to millions of civilians”.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2025