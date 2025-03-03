E-Paper | March 03, 2025

PTI slams police raid on Quetta Press Club

Ikram Junaidi | Saleem Shahid Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 09:02am

ISLAMABAD / QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday condemned a police raid at the Quetta Press Club (QPC) a day ago, where candidates shortlisted under the SBK (Sardar Bahadur Khan) Testing Service for government school positions were detained from the premises.

Following the arrests, the protest by candidates demanding appointment as government teachers at the SBK Women’s University expanded on Sunday.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram, in a statement, called the incident another glaring example of the “reign of terror” prevailing in the country.

He said the oppressive action was not only an attack on the independence of the media but also an assault on the freedom of expression, which was intolerable and unacceptable.

Protesters block highway over arrests from press club

Mr Akram emphasised that press clubs served as a safe space for journalists and citizens, but this regime was violating their sanctity with impunity.

He vowed that PTI stood firmly with journalists and demanded accountability for the abettors, facilitators and orchestrators of this heinous act. He urged that Section 144, which prohibits public gatherings, should not be imposed to ban peaceful political activities.

Highway blocked

Meanwhile, the protesters claimed to have passed the selection test for appointment as teachers at the SBK Women’s University. They said they had resorted to stage protest after a long delay in their appointments.

On Saturday, police barged into the QPC and arrested representatives of the protesting candidates, who had arrived to hold a news conference. Since then, three dozen protesters have been held for the alleged violation of Section 144.

The arrests further agitated the protesters, who blocked the Quetta-Karachi highway and demanded the release of their colleagues. They said the university administration was not issuing their appointment letters despite passing the test.

A large number of shortlisted candidates gathered at the Quetta-Karachi Highway in the Mangochar area of Kalat district and blocked the road.

They placed barricades and big boulders and stopped traffic on the road connecting Balochistan with Sindh. Several buses, trucks, passenger coaches and other vehicles were stuck on both sides of the road due to the protest. The highway was only opened a day ago after over a week-long closure.

Ijaz Khan, a candidate, told the media persons the protest would continue until the release of their leaders and their appointments as university teachers.

While raising concerns over university’s recruitment process, members of the Balochistan Assembly said the varsity was not a recruitment agency and had no experience in holding tests and interviews.

The lawmakers demanded that the appointments be made through the Balochistan Public Service Commission.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2025

