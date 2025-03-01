E-Paper | March 01, 2025

Army chief inaugurates military hospital, combat simulator in Bahawalpur

Dawn.com Published March 1, 2025 Updated March 1, 2025 08:11pm
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir receives a briefing from the Bahawalpur Corps Commander in Bahawalpur on March 1. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir receives a briefing from the Bahawalpur Corps Commander in Bahawalpur on March 1. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited Bahawalpur on Saturday, where he inaugurated the CMH Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Innovista Cholistan and the Integrated Combat Simulator Arena, according to the military’s media wing.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says that the Army chief conducted his visit following a counterterrorism operation in North Waziristan the previous day, in which six terrorists were killed.

After being received by the Bahawalpur Corps Commander upon his arrival, the COAS inaugurated the new facilities, which the ISPR termed “pioneering initiatives aimed at advancing medical education, information technology and combat readiness” in their statement.

During his visit to CIMS, Gen Munir engaged with students from various universities across Bahawalpur, encouraging them to pursue academic excellence with dedication and “equip themselves with the skills necessary to contribute meaningfully to national development”, the statement read.

“He [COAS] lauded the pivotal role of the youth in shaping Pakistan’s future and reaffirmed the Army’s support for initiatives that empower young talent,” the ISPR said.

The army chief then visited the Bahawalpur Cantonment, where he was briefed on the operational preparedness and training of the Bahawalpur Corps.

“While addressing officers and troops, he commended their unwavering dedication, high morale, and combat readiness,” the ISPR said. “He reiterated that rigorous training remains the cornerstone of a soldier’s professional development and must continue to be the defining attribute of the Pakistan Army in overcoming the challenges of modern warfare.”

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exceptional Assembly
Updated 01 Mar, 2025

Exceptional Assembly

Both the govt and the NA remained completely unbothered by public perceptions in their first year.
Haqqania bombing
Updated 01 Mar, 2025

Haqqania bombing

If the seminary attack is indeed traced to IS, it would signal a fresh security challenge in KP.
Blood and drugs
01 Mar, 2025

Blood and drugs

FREQUENT news stories about bone-chilling murders show that the face of crime is changing — there is a marked rise...
No remorse
Updated 28 Feb, 2025

No remorse

Disturbingly, the regime seems to grow bolder in its defiance of its obligations with each passing day.
Affordable Ramazan
28 Feb, 2025

Affordable Ramazan

WITH the month of Ramazan commencing in a day or two, a price spiral peculiar to the fasting month has kicked off....
Grotesque vision
28 Feb, 2025

Grotesque vision

THE Trump administration has sunk to a new low in its cavalier approach to the Gaza crisis. It seems all sense has...