FC soldier among 10 injured in Quetta explosion: police

Abdullah Zehri Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 05:08pm
An FC vehicle lies damaged following an explosion on Jan Muhammad Road in Quetta on February 28. — Dawn News TV
Ten people, including a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier, were injured on Friday when an explosion occurred on a main thoroughfare in Quetta, authorities said.

Gowalmandi Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Anwar Ali told reporters at the scene that the explosion on Jan Muhammad Road occurred near an FC convoy, damaging five nearby shops and an FC vehicle.

“FC personnel and other injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta and [its] Trauma Centre,” he told Dawn.com.

DSP Ali added that the explosion was caused by a remote control device, in which an estimated 2-3 kilogrammes of explosives were used.

According to a statement issued by the provincial health department, Trauma Centre head Arbab Kamran Kasi imposed an emergency in the centre and summoned all the health staff immediately.

Meanwhile, Health Department Spokesperson Dr Waseem Baig said in a statement that one person is in critical condition, while all the injured are being given medical assistance. He confirmed that the 10 people injured in the explosion were brought to the Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

