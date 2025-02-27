Champions Trophy: Rain delays toss in Pakistan’s redemption match against Bangladesh in Pindi

Pakistan are already out of the tournament after consecutive losses to NZ and India; BD out too.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Overnight rain which continued on and off delayed the toss in the Champions Trophy dead-rubber match between hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan were looking to redeem themselves in their last and final Champions Trophy match after two disappointing losses to New Zealand and India confirmed their exit from the tournament.

Dark clouds hovered over the stadium and the two umpires, Adrian Holdstock of South Africa and Michael Gough of England, will inspect the conditions once the rain stops.

AccuWeather confirms rain in the garrison city with a current temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Staff cover the pitch as rain delays the start of play. — Reuters

A day earlier, interim head coach and de facto chief selector Aqib Javed said that hosts Pakistan were kicked out of the tournament “due to a lack of experience among the players”.

“Pakistan’s hurting players would be motivated by pride in their dead rubber against Bangladesh on Thursday,” Javed said.

View this post on Instagram

A wave of criticism engulfed the Pakistan cricket team following their six-wicket defeat to India in Dubai. Pakistan failed to chase the 321 target set by New Zealand in their opener at Karachi’s National Stadium, with the Green Shirts ending their rollercoaster innings with 260 all out.

India and New Zealand advanced from the four-team group as both sides won their respective matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Following a six-wicket defeat to India, top-order batsman Saud Shakeel said Pakistan must be better in every facet, while skipper Mohammad Rizwan admitted that the team’s middle order succumbed to the pressure.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are focusing on the moment rather than dwelling on past performances, assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin said on Wednesday at a press conference.

“I don’t believe in history. What’s important is how we play on Thursday. We have 15 players in our squad, and we need to focus on them,” he said.

Salahuddin expressed confidence in Bangladesh’s fast bowling arsenal, citing the talents of Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana and Mustafizur Rahman.

“We have one of the best bowling attacks, but our bowlers are still learning. We have many young players coming up through the ranks,” he stated.

The coach also acknowledged that while his team’s bowling has been impressive, a balanced performance is necessary to secure victories.

“If we can score 300 runs on this track, our bowlers can defend it,” the coach said, highlighting the importance of a strong batting display.

Like Pakistan, Bangladesh — who fell to India in their opener before losing to New Zealand — are looking for something positive to take back home.

“We’ve done some things good and some not so much,” Salahuddin said. “We’ll try to fix them tomorrow.

“We don’t have much to gain in terms of the tournament. But since we are here to compete, it’s important that our players show improvement and avoid repeating the mistakes we made in the last two matches.

“You never know when inspiration might strike. That’s why every match is important. There is a lot of cricket ahead for these players, and if someone performs well here, it could be a turning point in their career.”

But with rain clouds hovering over Rawalpindi, the game is in danger of becoming a damp squib in every sense.