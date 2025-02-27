Aqib takes responsibility for Champions Trophy debacle

• Pakistan’s head coach stresses need for ‘consistency at the top’

• Says decisions shouldn’t be taken in haste or anger; terms players like Fakhar, Saim ‘irreplaceable’

• Rain clouds threaten today’s ‘dead rubber’ against Bangladesh

The sun came out briefly in the garrison city on Wednesday afternoon, its rays breaking through the gloomy clouds whose incessant downpour had forced the much-anticipated Champions Trophy clash between South Africa and Australia to be abandoned, just a day earlier.

For some fleeting moments, the sun shone on the pitch at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. It had been covered all Tuesday, but with the rain taking a break, it was basking in the cool breeze.

In the stadium’s press room, however, there was no such reprieve for Aqib Javed. Following Pakistan’s premature ouster from the very Champions Trophy it is hosting, ahead of their Group ‘A’ game against Bangladesh on Thursday, the team’s head coach braced to face the firing squad.

Only a few months ago, ‘Aqib-ball’ had turned things around for the Pakistan team. Now, things didn’t look too rosy. The euphoria that marked the Champions Trophy’s homecoming — the first International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament in Pakistan since 1996 — quickly descended into gloom.

The bleak outlook came to the fore when Pakistan players made their way onto the Pindi Stadium outfield for their final training session of the tournament. For a while, they enjoyed a game of football. But then came the rain, forcing players to take cover, and the pitch to go back into hiding.

Pakistan’s last Champions Trophy game is in danger of a washout. It would perhaps be a fitting close to a campaign that has dampened the hopes of the country’s fans.

Naturally, Aqib’s press conference was more of a post-mortem of what’s ensued, rather than what’s to come. And when a question was asked regarding the match against Bangla­desh, he guffawed before stating “at least someone was looking ahead”.

This was Aqib’s first appearance before the local media since Pakistan lost their must-win clash against bitter rivals India in Dubai three days ago. Seemingly ready to bite the bullet, he took full responsibility for Pakistan’s failed campaign.

“There are no excuses in life… there shouldn’t be,” he told reporters. “It’s my responsibility.”

Aqib’s contract was till the end of the Champions Trophy. When pressed if he wanted to continue, he said he would only stay on if “people feel I still have something to offer”.

“I’m the last person looking for the job,” he would add.

Aqib spoke about the players being unable to handle the pressure of the India game, which had become a must-win game after they lost to New Zealand in the tournament opener. Also, about the lack of game awareness and experience being contributing factors; and the fact that they had failed to live up to expectations.

“One can never be satisfied… we tried to win but we couldn’t,” he said. “On pitches where scores of over 300 are the norm, we didn’t put up a big score. Our big guns failed to fire. We have to improve overall, have consistency in every aspect. There has been a lot of upheaval in the Pakistan Cricket Board in recent times. You need to have consistency at the top, ensure that long-term policies continue.”

No haste

Aqib, though, was keen to stress that decisions are not taken in haste or “anger”, defending top batters Babar Azam and captain Mohammad Rizwan, as well as the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

“You can’t argue that [going forward], they shouldn’t be in the team,” said Aqib. “Shaheen, Naseem and Haris are one of the best fast bowling trio in the world. They’re extremely talented. As far as Babar is concerned, do we have another option? All of the players [who are in the team] are on the basis of their performances. Unfortunately, they couldn’t do that at the Champions Trophy.”

Aqib also defended the team’s selection, which has come under immense fire. He said opening batters like Saim Ayub, who was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, and Fakhar Zaman, who got injured in the opening fixture, were irreplaceable.

“There are some players who are vitally important like Saim and Fakhar, who create a positive impact… you can’t replace them,” he said. “Most players in the team are those who won [One-day International] series in Australia and South Africa, in the most difficult conditions. But we couldn’t do the same in our home conditions.”

According to him, Pakistan needs to quickly turn the page on its campaign and look forward rather than dwelling on the past. “We should try to overcome our weaknesses. We will do what’s the best for the team. We have been trying to bring in players who can make the team better. But you can’t just change the whole team and bring the Under-19 players to the national squad. Our job is to prepare for tomorrow. Once you’re down, you want to make a mark and come back in life.”

It is a dead rubber but, like Pakistan, Bangladesh — who fell to India in their opener before losing to New Zealand — are looking for something positive to take back home.

But with rain clouds hovering over Rawalpindi, the game is in danger of being another damp squib in every sense.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2025