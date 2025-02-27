Team focusing on Pakistan match, says Bangladesh assistant coach

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan cricketers participate in a training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. —Tanveer Shahzad/White Star

RAWALPINDI: Bangladesh’s assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin on Wednesday emphasised the importance of living in the moment, rather than dwelling on past performances, as his team prepare to face Pakistan in a dead rubber of the Champions Trophy in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Salahuddin stressed that the team’s current squad was his primary concern.

“I don’t believe in history. What’s important is how we play on Thursday. We have 15 players in our squad, and we need to focus on them,” he said.

Salahuddin expressed confidence in Bangladesh’s fast bowling arsenal, citing the talents of Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana and Mustafizur Rahman.

“We have one of the best bowling attacks, but our bowlers are still learning. We have many young players coming up through the ranks,” he stated.

The coach also acknowledged that while his team’s bowling has been impressive, a balanced performance is necessary to secure victories.

“If we can score 300 runs on this track, our bowlers can defend it,” the coach said, highlighting the importance of a strong batting display.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team also cancelled their practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Like Pakistan, Bangladesh — who fell to India in their opener before losing to New Zealand — are looking for something positive to take back home.

“We’ve done some things good and some not so much,” Salahuddin said. “We’ll try to fix them tomorrow.

“We don’t have much to gain in terms of the tournament. But since we are here to compete, it’s important that our players show improvement and avoid repeating the mistakes we made in the last two matches.

“You never know when inspiration might strike. That’s why every match is important. There is a lot of cricket ahead for these players, and if someone performs well here, it could be a turning point in their career.”

But with rain clouds hovering over Rawalpindi, the game is in danger of becoming a damp squib in every sense.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2025