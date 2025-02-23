E-Paper | February 23, 2025

US claims killing Al Qaeda leader in Syria strike

AFP Published February 23, 2025 Updated February 23, 2025 07:25am

BEIRUT: The US military said on Saturday it had killed a senior member of Al Qaeda’s Syrian branch Hurras al-Din, which announced its dissolution last month, in an air strike in the country’s northwest.

It is the latest US strike this year against the group in Syria. Along with its Western and Arab allies, the United States has emphasised that Syria must not serve as a base for “terrorist” groups after the toppling of president Bashar al-Assad in December.

On Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces “conducted a precision air strike in northwest Syria, killing Wasim Tahsin Bayraqdar, a senior leadership facilitator of the terrorist organisation Hurras al-Din,” the military said in a statement.

The northwest was the stronghold of interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa’s Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group before it led the rebel offensive that toppled Assad in December. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said a drone strike on a car killed Bayraqdar.

Last Sunday, CENTCOM said it killed “a senior finance and logistics official” in Hurras al-Din. That came after CENTCOM last month reported killing another senior Hurras al-Din operative, Muham­mad Salah al-Zabir, in an air strike also in the northwest.

The US-based SITE Intelligence Group said Hurras al-Din was founded in Feb 2018. The group did not publicly confirm its allegiance to Al Qaeda until its dissolution announcement in January.

Hurras al-Din dissolved in line with orders from Sharaa, who has called on all armed group to disband. The United States designated Hurras al-Din as a “terrorist” organisation in 2019.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The long wait
Updated 23 Feb, 2025

The long wait

Pakistan’s fundamental problem is that two of its most important leaders still cannot get over themselves.
Defending freedom
23 Feb, 2025

Defending freedom

THERE was no other choice. Despite assurances of consultations with key stakeholders, the government passed the Peca...
Anti-Muslim crimes
23 Feb, 2025

Anti-Muslim crimes

THE surge in Islamophobic assaults in the UK, as reported by the anti-hate crime charity Tell MAMA, is a stark...
Judiciary in the dock
Updated 22 Feb, 2025

Judiciary in the dock

Recent developments in SC and IHC certainly seem to have lent credibility to perception that judges perceived as a 'threat’ are being sidelined.
Paying taxes
22 Feb, 2025

Paying taxes

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s ‘hard talk’ at a retail business conference on Thursday was long ...
Rules for thee
22 Feb, 2025

Rules for thee

IT was a year ago when, in the tumultuous aftermath of the 2024 elections, the state banned X. Today, it remains...