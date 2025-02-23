E-Paper | February 23, 2025

Iran’s speaker to attend Nasrallah funeral

AFP Published February 23, 2025 Updated February 23, 2025 11:01am

TEHRAN: Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, will travel to Lebanon for the funeral of long-time Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday, Iranian media reported.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to turn out in Beirut to farewell the Iran-backed group’s leader. An Israeli air strike killed Nasrallah on Sept 27 last year at the start of an all-out war between his group and Israel after roughly a year of lower-level conflict.

The massive air strike on Hezbollah’s south Beirut stronghold also killed Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander in Iran’s Quds Force — the foreign operations arm of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Hezbollah is part of Iran’s “Axis of Resistance”, an alliance of regional forces united in their opposition to Israel.

In Oct 2023, Hezbollah began firing rockets at Israel in solidarity with fellow axis member Hamas during the Gaza conflict. Those exchanges escalated into more than two months of full-scale war before a ceasefire came into effect in November last year.

Ghalibaf “along with a number of parliamentarians and staate officials will leave on Sunday for Lebanon to attend Nasrallah’s funeral”, member of parliament Alireza Salimi told the official IRNA news agency on Saturday.

On Friday evening, the Fars news agency reported that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would also attend the ceremony. A memorial ceremony for Nasrallah will also be held on Sunday in Tehran’s main mosque and in several cities across Iran, IRNA reported. Nasrallah led Hezbollah for more than three decades and was a major figure in Middle Eastern politics.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2025

Israel Lebanon attacks
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The long wait
Updated 23 Feb, 2025

The long wait

Pakistan’s fundamental problem is that two of its most important leaders still cannot get over themselves.
Defending freedom
23 Feb, 2025

Defending freedom

THERE was no other choice. Despite assurances of consultations with key stakeholders, the government passed the Peca...
Anti-Muslim crimes
23 Feb, 2025

Anti-Muslim crimes

THE surge in Islamophobic assaults in the UK, as reported by the anti-hate crime charity Tell MAMA, is a stark...
Judiciary in the dock
Updated 22 Feb, 2025

Judiciary in the dock

Recent developments in SC and IHC certainly seem to have lent credibility to perception that judges perceived as a 'threat’ are being sidelined.
Paying taxes
22 Feb, 2025

Paying taxes

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s ‘hard talk’ at a retail business conference on Thursday was long ...
Rules for thee
22 Feb, 2025

Rules for thee

IT was a year ago when, in the tumultuous aftermath of the 2024 elections, the state banned X. Today, it remains...