‘Unfeasible’ to swap Aafia with Shakil Afridi

Malik Asad Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 08:49am

ISLAMABAD: The proposal to exchange Shakil Afridi for Dr Aafia Siddi­qui was unfeasible, the Islam­abad High Court (IHC) was told on Friday.

The law officer representing the federal government informed the court that Ms Aafia’s American lawyer Clive Smith had suggested the swap, but Pakistan and the US did not have any agreement for such an exchange.

The court, headed by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, was hearing the petition of Ms Aafia’s sister Dr Fawzia Siddiqui, who has been seeking the former’s release from the US prison.

The law officer further said that Mr Afridi and Ms Aafia are both Pakistani citi­zens and their swap is not possible.

The court questioned the government’s objections to Ms Aafia’s petition filed in the US for her release and directed the law officer to seek instructions from the government and clarify its position.

Justice Khan also raised concerns over the lack of response from the White House to Pakistan’s official correspondence on the matter, questioning the diplomatic norms at play.

The court’s amicus, Zainab Janjua, noted that Mr Afridi, who was convicted in Pakistan, had an appeal pending in the Peshawar High Court.

Imran Shafiq, the petitioner for Fawzia Siddiqui, pointed out that Mr Afridi is accused of espionage and aiding foreign agencies.

With the next hearing scheduled for Feb 28, the court directed the law officer to provide a clear response to the government’s stance on Ms Aafia’s legal battle in the US.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2025

