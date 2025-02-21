E-Paper | February 21, 2025

PM forms body to address grievances over Bhasha Dam

Jamil Nagri Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 08:54am

GILGIT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday formed a seven-member committee to address the grievances of those affected by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project.

The decision came amid the continuation of a protest sit-in by the affected people in Chilas, the district headquarters of Diamer, which has now lasted for five consecutive days.

According to an official notification, the committee will be chaired by the minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Safron, with the minister for water resources acting as the co-chair. Other members of the committee include the GB chief minister and chief secretary, Kashmir Affairs, GB and Safron secretary and chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda). The notification also mentioned that additional members may be co-opted if required.

The Kashmir Affairs ministry will provide secretariat support to the committee to facilitate its operations and ensure effective coordination among all relevant stakeholders.

The protest in Chilas intensified on Wednesday when demonstrators halted construction work on the periphery road of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam. The protest sit-in, which has been ongoing for five days, is part of a movement called “Give Rights and Build Dam,” led by local religious leaders. Protesters had set a two-day deadline for the implementation of their 31-point list of demands, which expired on Thursday.

Upon the expiration of the deadline, GB Home Minister Shams Lone, Minister for Forests Shah Baig and CM’s adviser Molana Sarvar Shah travelled to Chilas to negotiate with the protesters and convince them to end the protest.

The GB government representatives expressed solidarity with the protesters, informing them that the prime minister had formed a ministerial committee to begin talks, which was one of the protesters’ conditions for initiating negotiations with the government.

Following the formation of the committee, the movement’s organising body, decided to postpone their Plan B — stop all kinds of construction work at the dam site.

However, they anno­unced that the protest would continue until the newly formed federal committee engaged in negotiations.

Earlier, talking to journalists, the GB home minister acknowledged the genuine nature of the dam-affected people’s demands, adding that the protest began after Wapda failed to implement agreements with the affected communities.

The sit-in in Chilas was joined by a large number of political, religious and social activists from across the region who came to show their solidarity with the protesters.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ukraine initiative
Updated 21 Feb, 2025

Ukraine initiative

Whether Trump’s Ukraine peace initiative succeeds or not, it will be difficult for Kyiv, Europe to face Russian military machine without US support.
High cost of SOEs
21 Feb, 2025

High cost of SOEs

THERE are losses and then some. The finance ministry’s latest overview of the federally owned state enterprises...
Poor impression
21 Feb, 2025

Poor impression

RECENT developments in the Senate have provided cause for concern on how parliamentary business is being conducted....
Premature alarm
Updated 20 Feb, 2025

Premature alarm

Improvement in headline inflation gives policymakers chance to fix investment policies, implement structural reforms.
Forsaken province
20 Feb, 2025

Forsaken province

AND the endless cycle of violence continues. The brutal killing on Tuesday night of seven Punjab-bound passengers in...
In poor health
20 Feb, 2025

In poor health

THE absence of decent and affordable healthcare in the country continues to ruin lives. An example of this is ...