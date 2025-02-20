E-Paper | February 20, 2025

Champions Trophy: ICC penalises Pakistan for slow over rate in NZ opener

Dawn.com Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 06:34pm
New Zealand’s Tom Latham in action at the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at National Stadium, Karachi, Feb 19. — Reuters
The International Cricket Council on Thursday fined Pakistan for their slow over-rate in the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand.

“The hosts have been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate during the tournament’s opening game in Karachi,” the ICC said in a press release issued today.

It said the fine was applied to Pakistan after they were found one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“While on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge, Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction — 5pc of match fee deducted.

“Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence with no formal hearing required thereafter,” the ICC said.

Explaining the decision, the ICC said that in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel regarding minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5pc of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Pakistan failed to chase the 321 target set by New Zealand in the opening match of the Champions Trophy tournament at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Green Shirts ended their rollercoaster innings with 260 all out.

Pakistan failed to turn up yet again, outplayed by a side that was more clinical, more calculated.

The weaknesses, which Rizwan had spoken about a day before the match, didn’t seem to have been addressed.

Pakistan are making the same mistakes over and over again. They’ve now left themselves with no room for error.

Going forward, Pakistan face India on Sunday in a highly anticipated encounter, with the pressure on the Green Shirts to keep their hopes alive in the tournament by beating their arch-rivals.

However, Fakhar Zaman will not be making the trip to Dubai as the ICC approved Imamul Haq to replace him in the squad earlier today after the opener injured himself during yesterday’s match.

