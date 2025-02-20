E-Paper | February 20, 2025

Champions Trophy: Towhid hits ton as Bangladesh set 229-run target for India

AFP Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 06:35pm
Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India at the Dubai International Stadium on February 20. — AFP
Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India at the Dubai International Stadium on February 20. — AFP

Towhid Hridoy struck his first ODI century and with Jaker Ali, helped Bangladesh score 228 from 35-5 against India as the two teams opened their Champions Trophy campaign on Thursday in Dubai.

India’s pace spearhead Mohammed Shami returned figures of 5-53 after Bangladesh elected to bat first but lost half their side in the ninth over.

Towhid, who made 100, and Jaker, who hit 68, put on 154 runs to boost the total, albeit with some assistance from sloppy Indian fielding including two dropped catches.

Towhid, who faced cramps later in his knock, raised his hundred and acknowledged the cheers of the fans at a largely empty stadium before he departed and the innings folded in 49.4 overs.

Shami struck in the first over to get left-handed Soumya Sarkar caught behind for a five-ball duck.

Harshit Rana combined from the other end to get skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto caught at cover-point for a duck with Virat Kohli taking a good catch over his head.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz could not last long as Shami struck for the second time as Shubman Gill took a sharp catch at slip.

Shami’s return from injury in India’s white-ball triumph over England at home boosted the team in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of this eight-nation tournament with a back injury.

Bangladesh lost half their side in the ninth over when left-arm spinner Axar Patel struck twice in two balls to send Tanzid Hasan, for 25, and Mushfiqur Rahim, for zero, trudging back to the pavilion.

It could have been six down and Axar with a hat-trick had skipper Rohit Sharma not dropped a catch at first slip to hand Jaker Ali a reprieve on nought. Rohit slapped his hand on the grass and stood up with a wry smile to apologise to Axar for the slip.

Jaker, who survived another reprieve on 24 when wicketkeeper KL Rahul missed a stumping, and Towhid, who was dropped on 23 by Hardik Pandya at mid-off, combined to thwart the Indian charge. Jaker reached his second ODI fifty and Towhid raised his half-ton with a boundary.

Jaker finally fell to Shami but Towhid kept up the fight until his 118-ball knock ended with six fours and two sixes.

Bangladesh skipper Shanto won the toss and chose to bat against India, who are playing their matches in the 50-over tournament in the United Arab Emirates after refusing to tour hosts Pakistan over political tensions.

Bangladesh are underdogs in Group A, which also includes Pakistan and New Zealand. India remain title favourites.

Bangladesh named three seamers, led by young pace sensation Nahid Rana, and two spinners.

India, captained by Rohit Sharma, made two changes from their last ODI win against England in a 3-0 sweep last week.

Pace bowler Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja come in for Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi on Wednesday to open the tournament.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Paul Reiffel (AUS) TV

Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

