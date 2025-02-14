Lawmakers continue to question IMF’s meeting with CJP

ISLAMABAD: The controversy surrounding an IMF delegation’s meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan reach­­ed the Senate on Thursday, with Law Minister Azam Naze­­er Ta­­rar revealing that the new scheme under the 26th constitutional ame­ndment was also discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on a point of order, JUI-F parliamentary leader Kam­ran Murtaza questioned the legality of the meeting, ar­­g­uing that even members of the executive cannot meet the head of the judiciary or judges.

Responding to the concerns, Mr Tarar said the chief justice, as the head of the judiciary, oversees several functions.

The IMF delegation had sought an audience with the chief justice, Mr Tarar added, also referring to letters written to the IMF by a political party.

House unanimously backs ANP’s plea to hold public meeting at Liaquat Bagh

Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz also voiced concern and pointed to reports suggesting that the IMF delegation also intends to meet the Election Commission of Pakis­tan.

Speaking in the context of the first anniversary of general elections a few days ago, Mr Faraz alle­ged that the Election Commission subverted the Constitution by holding dela­y­­ed elections. He said that und­er the Constitution, the elections were to take place within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

He claimed that a level playing field was denied to the PTI by the ECP, which he said ignored its constitutional responsibility of holding free and fair elections.

Mr Faraz claimed that those in power had not been given a mandate by the people, and they continue to legislate to consolidate their power.

He specifically mentioned the removal of the legal requirement for electronic voting machines (EVMs), the amendment to NAB laws to save the skin of PML-N and PPP leadership, the 26th constitutional amendment and changes to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

Rare political consensus

Earlier in the session, the PML-N, PTI and PPP set aside their differences to support the ANP demand to hold a public gathering at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh.

PML-N parliamentary lea­der Irfan Siddiqui, PTI’s Shibli Faraz, and PPP’s parliamentary leader Sherry Rehman backed ANP’s Senator Haji Hidayat Ullah, who rose to complain that the party had applied to the Punjab government 15 days back for the political event but had yet to receive a response.

He raised the matter on a point of public importance and explained that the ANP wanted to observe the death anniversaries of Bacha Khan and Khan Abdul Wali Khan at Liaquat Bagh on Feb 14 and were prepared to give any assurance to remain peaceful during the meeting. He noted that ANP had engaged with the district administration earlier in the day, but no decision had been made regarding permission for the gathering.

Senator Hidayat Ullah noted that his party leader, Aimal Wali Khan, had drawn the attention of the federal government, the Ministry of Interior and Law Minister Tarar.

Backing ANP’s demand, Shibli Faraz stressed that all political parties had the right to organise public meetings and accused the authorities of restricting political activities. He claimed that PTI had faced similar obstacles, including being denied permission for a Feb 8 gathering in Lahore.

PPP’s Ms Rehman also extended support, stating that ANP had the right to hold peaceful gatherings. She said PML-N should inform them about the public meeting so that it could be arranged or settled.

In his response, Irfan Siddiqui ack­nowledged that ANP had a good democratic record, having never res­orted to violence or torching properties, as their public meetings are always peaceful, posing a threat to none.

Meanwhile, due to the absence of ministers, the question hour was not held, and all questions were deferred to Friday’s session.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2025