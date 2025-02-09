E-Paper | February 09, 2025

Lebanon forms new govt with ‘direct US intervention’

Reuters Published February 9, 2025

• PM Salam says 24-member cabinet will prioritise financial reforms
• UN hails new set-up as a step towards a brighter future

BEIRUT: Lebanon for­med a new government on Saturday, following unusually direct US intervention in the process and in a step intended to bring the country closer to accessing reco­nstruction funds following a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential palace, new Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the 24-member cabinet would prioritise financial reforms, reconstr­uction and the implementation of a United Nations resolution seen as a cornerstone to stability on the border with Israel.

The announcement ca­me after more than three weeks of talks with rival political parties in Lebanon — where government posts are parcelled out according to sect — and days of deadlock over the Shia ministers, usually named by Hez­b­ollah and its ally Amal.

But Washington has pushed back against Hezbollah’s sway in any new government.

US deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus said on Friday that the US considered Hezbollah’s involvement in the new cabinet a “red line” and thanked Israel for dealing devastating blows to the group, in a controversial statement that sparked protests in Lebanon.

Ultimately, Hezbollah’s ally Amal — which is hea­ded by Parliament Spe­aker Nabih Berri — was allowed to choose four of the new cabinet’s members, including Finance Minister Yassin Jaber, and give its nod of approval to a fifth.

That prevents Hezbollah and its allies from wielding a “blocking third” in the government, where a two-thirds vote is needed to pass some decisions.

The US embassy in Leb­anon welcomed the cabinet announcement, saying it hoped it would rebuild Lebanon’s state institutions and implement needed reforms.

Key to reforms

The Christian Lebanese Forces Party, which is fiercely opposed to Hezbollah and has not been part of a cabinet in more than five years, also picked four ministers, including Foreign Affairs Minister Youssef Raji and Energy Minister Joseph Saddi.

Salam said he hoped the politically diverse cabinet would “work in harmony”.

“This government will seek to restore confidence between citizens and the state, between Lebanon and its Arab surroundings, and between Lebanon and the international community,” he said.

Lebanon has been hit hard over the last half-decade by a financial collapse that impoverished large parts of the population, a cataclysmic explosion at the Beirut port and a more than year-long war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The United Nations said the government formation “heralds a new and brighter chapter for Lebanon”, and said it hoped to work with the new cabinet on reforms and implementing UN Security Council Resol­ution 1701, which calls for disarming armed groups.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2025

