E-Paper | February 08, 2025

Trump signs order to cut funding for South Africa over land policy, ICJ genocide case

Reuters Published February 8, 2025 Updated February 8, 2025 01:04pm
This photo combo shows South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) and US President Donald Trump (R). — Reuters/File
This photo combo shows South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) and US President Donald Trump (R). — Reuters/File
Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands on Jan 26, 2024. — Reuters/File
Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands on Jan 26, 2024. — Reuters/File

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut US financial assistance to South Africa, the White House said on Friday, citing disapproval of its land policy and its genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Washington’s ally Israel.

The United States allocated nearly $440 million in assistance to South Africa in 2023, the most recent US government data shows.

The White House said Washington will also formulate a plan to resettle white South African farmers and their families as refugees.

It said US officials will take steps to prioritise humanitarian relief, including admission and resettlement through the United States Refugee Admissions Program for Afrikaners in South Africa, who are mostly white descendants of early Dutch and French settlers.

Trump has said, without citing evidence, that “South Africa is confiscating land” and that “certain classes of people” were treated “very badly”. South African-born billionaire Elon Musk, who is close to Trump, has said that white South Africans have been the victims of “racist ownership laws”.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa — who signed into law a bill last month aimed at making it easier for the state to expropriate land in the public interest — has defended the policy.

He has said the government had not confiscated any land and the policy was aimed at evening out racial disparities in land ownership in the Black-majority nation. Ramaphosa said South Africa “will not be bullied”.

Washington has also complained about the case brought by South Africa at the ICJ, where it accused Israel of genocide over Israel’s military assault on Gaza that has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.

Israel denies the allegations, insisting it acted in self-defence following the Oct 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

The White House cited that case as an example of South Africa taking positions against Washington and its allies.

The executive order signed by Trump will address human rights issues in South Africa, the White House said. Trump had threatened to cut off funding for the nation soon after taking office.

The question of land ownership is highly politically charged in South Africa, due to the legacy of the colonial and apartheid eras when Black people were dispossessed of their lands and denied property rights.

White landowners still possess three-quarters of South Africa’s freehold farmland. This contrasts with 4 per cent owned by Black people, who make up 80pc of the population compared with about 8pc for whites, according to the latest 2017 land audit.

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A year later
Updated 08 Feb, 2025

A year later

A war of egos has been fought between a handful of individuals at the cost of the well-being of millions of ordinary Pakistanis.
Wheat decision
08 Feb, 2025

Wheat decision

THE federal decision to stop setting the minimum support price for wheat and cease the staple’s procurement...
Dhanmondi attack
08 Feb, 2025

Dhanmondi attack

HISTORY has shown that unless states deliver development and equal rights to all, disenfranchised people can target...
Depopulating Gaza
Updated 07 Feb, 2025

Depopulating Gaza

The least feasible "solution" is the Trumpian plan for Gaza’s ethnic cleansing and occupation, which is a non-starter.
‘Pause’ in US aid
07 Feb, 2025

‘Pause’ in US aid

THE impact of the Trump administration’s decision to ‘pause’ all US foreign aid programmes, especially those...
Mobilising opposition
07 Feb, 2025

Mobilising opposition

POLITICS makes strange bedfellows. There has not, for quite some time, been a guest list as intriguing as the one...