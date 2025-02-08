The Indus Basin — A Model For Global Action

THE Government of Pakistan has made a landmark commitment to restoring the ecological health of the Indus Basin through its groundbreaking initiative, the Living Indus Programme.

With the Indus River at the heart of Pakistan’s economy, ecology, and culture, this ambitious programme aims at securing the future of the country’s most vital water resource, addressing the mounting environmental challenges that threaten its survival. In collaboration with the United Nations, Pakistan has taken the helm in reviving one of the world’s most crucial river systems, ensuring sustainable water usage, climate resilience and ecosystem restoration. This effort is not just a national priority, but a model for global environmental restoration efforts.

The Indus Basin Crisis

The Indus River, which sustains approximately 90pc of Pakistan’s population and irrigates over 80pc of its arable land, is facing an unprecedented crisis. Over-extraction, pollution, climate change, urbanization, and population growth are straining the river and its basin. The once-thriving ecosystem, vital for agriculture and the livelihoods of millions, is in danger of irreversible degradation. With climate change exacerbating water scarcity, biodiversity loss and pollution, the need for an immediate intervention has never been more urgent.

Pakistan is at the forefront of addressing this environmental crisis through the Living Indus Programme, a comprehensive and innovative initiative focussed on reversing the damage to the Indus Basin and ensuring its sustainability for generations to come. Through this programme, the government is demonstrating a commitment to environmental restoration that goes beyond national borders, aligning with global frameworks and creating a path for international cooperation in climate action.

A Comprehensive Approach

The Living Indus Programme integrates 25 community-driven, green interventions aimed at tackling the interconnected issues of climate change, water scarcity, biodiversity loss, and pollution. These interventions encompass a wide array of nature-based solutions, global best practices, and locally adaptable strategies that aim at restoring the health of the Indus Basin, while enhancing its resilience to future environmental threats. With these interventions, the government is setting a global standard for innovative and sustainable environmental solutions.

Recognizing its significance, the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) officially recognized the Living Indus Programme as a World Restoration Flagship in February 2024. This prestigious recognition places Pakistan at the global forefront of environmental restoration, signalling the nation’s leadership in the fight against climate change and its commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Governance And Stakeholder Engagement

A key feature of the Living Indus Programme is its emphasis on strong governance and multi-sectoral collaboration. The government, through the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC), has created a dynamic framework for the successful implementation of the programme’s interventions. This includes a strategic focus on engaging all relevant stakeholders — provincial governments, civil society organizations, the private sector, and international partners — in the design and implementation of interventions.

Through extensive consultations and workshops, a comprehensive “living menu” of actions has been developed, incorporating input from diverse stakeholders to ensure that the programme’s goals reflect Pakistan’s national priorities and address the specific challenges faced by different regions of the country. This participatory approach is helping to build ownership and support for the programme at all levels of government and across society.

As a result of this collaborative effort, the government has identified eight priority interventions that focus on climate resilience, sustainable water use, pollution control, reforestation, and community-driven conservation. These initiatives are seen as urgent priorities for the government, and detailed implementation plans are currently under development, ensuring that these interventions will be rolled out in the coming months and years.

Sindh, Punjab Lead The Way

In Pakistan, environmental challenges and opportunities vary significantly across provinces, and the Living Indus Programme recognizes the need for tailored, localized solutions. In Sindh and Punjab, two of the most important provinces in the Indus Basin, efforts have been underway to align their respective Annual Development Programmes (ADPs) with the objectives of the Living Indus Programme.

In Sindh, the provincial government has mapped out key projects within the Agriculture, Irrigation, and Forest departments that can integrate Living Indus priorities, such as climate-resilient agriculture, wetland restoration, afforestation, and sustainable urban development. Similarly, Punjab has undertaken a comprehensive review of its water resource management, pollution control, and land restoration projects to ensure that these efforts align with the programme’s objectives.

This alignment of provincial development strategies with the national Living Indus framework represents a model of intergovernmental collaboration that can drive sustainable development while enhancing the resilience of ecosystems across Pakistan.

One of the greatest threats to the health of the Indus Basin is pollution, which is severely degrading water quality and biodiversity. The Living Indus Programme places a strong emphasis on pollution mitigation through initiatives such as the Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) policy for Sahiwal. By promoting community-driven waste management practices, such as waste segregation, recycling, and safe disposal, the programme aims to reduce pollution levels while creating economic opportunities for local communities.

The programme has also undertaken a comprehensive plastic waste assessment, analysing Pakistan’s capacity to manage plastic pollution. This assessment will serve as the foundation for the development of a National Circular Economy Policy, which will help Pakistan transition towards more sustainable and resource-efficient practices at the national level. Through these initiatives, Pakistan is taking significant steps towards reducing its environmental footprint and moving towards a circular economy model.

Knowledge And Data Centralization

To ensure that the Living Indus Programme is driven by sound data and research, the government has launched a comprehensive knowledge platform, www.livingindus.com, which will soon transition to www.livingindus.org.pk. This digital platform will serve as a one-stop resource hub for researchers, policymakers, and the public, providing access to key data, research publications, case studies, and real-time progress updates on the programme’s interventions.

The platform will feature GIS-based mapping tools, which will track restoration sites, biodiversity trends, and climate indicators across the Indus Basin. Additionally, it will include interactive dashboards to monitor the progress of interventions and multimedia resources to raise awareness about the importance of environmental restoration and climate resilience. This centralized data repository is crucial for making informed decisions, guiding policy formulation, and engaging communities in Pakistan’s efforts to combat climate change and environmental degradation.

Global Awareness And Support

In addition to its digital platform, the Living Indus Programme has leveraged the power of social media to engage stakeholders and raise awareness about the importance of restoring the Indus Basin. By maintaining an active presence on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube, the programme reaches a wide audience, including policymakers, academics, civil society, and the general public.

Through social media campaigns, the programme promotes its objectives, mobilizes support from international donors, and encourages collaboration between governments, businesses, and local communities. Partnerships with global financial institutions and UN agencies are helping to bring in much-needed investment and resources for Pakistan’s climate resilience efforts, ensuring that the Living Indus Programme receives the attention and support it deserves on the international stage.

Securing Sustainable Funding

Securing sustainable funding for the Living Indus Programme is essential for its long-term success. The government has set ambitious targets to raise $11-17 billion over the next 10-15 years to support the programme’s interventions in governance, ecosystem restoration, climate resilience, and community development. To achieve this, Pakistan is exploring diverse funding sources, including climate finance mechanisms, international financial institutions, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Key international organizations, such as the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), are being engaged to secure long-term financial support. Additionally, Pakistan is exploring innovative financial tools such as green and blue bonds, debt-for-nature swaps, and carbon trading to ensure that the programme is financially sustainable and able to deliver lasting impact.

National And Global Goals

The Living Indus Programme is fully aligned with Pakistan’s National Adaptation Plan (NAP), which focuses on building resilience to climate change through sustainable water use, reforestation, pollution control, and biodiversity conservation. By integrating these actions into the programme’s framework, the government is ensuring that the Living Indus Programme supports the country’s broader climate goals and aligns with global climate action commitments.

This alignment is key to ensuring that Pakistan’s climate resilience efforts are coherent and impactful, enabling the nation to address the challenges posed by climate change while safeguarding the ecological integrity of the Indus Basin.

A Call For Collective Action

The Living Indus Programme is a testament to Pakistan’s leadership in environmental restoration and climate resilience. Through this initiative, the government is not only addressing the urgent environmental challenges of the Indus Basin but also providing a model for global efforts to combat climate change and restore ecosystems. By fostering collaboration among stakeholders, mobilizing financial resources, and leveraging global expertise, the programme aims to create a resilient, sustainable future for the Indus Basin and its people.

The Living Indus Programme serves as a powerful call to action for Pakistan and other vulnerable nations to protect critical water resources and safeguard ecosystems for future generations. Through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to sustainable development, the Government of Pakistan is ensuring that the Indus Basin will continue to support the people of Pakistan for generations to come.

The writer is Senior Advisor on Climate Change and Biodiversity to the UNDCO in the Asia Pacific.