Criticality of research data

CLIMATE change is no longer a distant threat; it is a reality reshaping lives, economies and ecosystems at an unprecedented pace. Beyond the buzzword, climate change is a long-term change in temperature and weather patterns due to both natural and human activities.

Over the course of years, climate change is intensifying vulnerabilities worldwide. From rising sea levels to devastating wildfires and extreme weather events, the impacts are cascading, disrupting food and economic security, water availability, and public health. For Pakistan, the stakes are even higher, with Pakistanis being most affected and most concerned about climate change. According to Ipsos Global Trends (IGT) 2024, Pakistan is ranked among the top five countries most vulnerable to climate change.

For decades now, Pakistan has been caught in a relentless cycle of floods, heatwaves and glacial melt. These challenges compound existing socioeconomic problems, exacerbating poverty, displacing communities, and creating long-term economic instability. To face these challenges head-on, understanding the root causes and impacts is essential, much like any essential diagnostic for treating illnesses.

Data — reliable, actionable, and comprehensive — can serve as that one essential tool in this fight. By shedding light on who contributes to climate change and who suffers the most, data helps policymakers, businesses and communities take informed, targeted actions. The fight against climate change is not just about measurement, it is about enabling meaningful action.

In today’s world, data is not just a collection of numbers; it is the lifeblood of decision-making. In the context of climate action, data provides the foundation for prioritising interventions, crafting policies, and evaluating their impact. Whether tracking carbon emissions, gauging public attitudes, or analysing the effectiveness of renewable energy programmes, data offers the clarity needed to address complex issues. Data-driven insights have already reshaped how global and national agencies approach climate challenges. The UNFCCC uses extensive datasets to assess global emission trends and monitor compliance with international agreements like the Paris Accord.

In Pakistan, reports from the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) highlight how climate data informs flood risk assessments and emergency preparedness strategies. These datasets enable targeted interventions that save lives and reduce economic losses, and fight climate change. By grounding decisions in robust evidence, data not only clarifies the present landscape but also illuminates the path forward toward a sustainable and climate-resilient future.

Globally, the urgency to combat climate change has never been greater. Countries are adopting aggressive strategies to transition to renewable energy, reduce emissions, and promote sustainable consumption. EVs, for instance, have become a cornerstone of global efforts to decarbonize transportation.

Interestingly, IGT report reveals that Pakistan stands out in its enthusiasm for EV adoption, signalling a unique opportunity to align government policies and private sector initiatives to meet this demand. This enthusiasm reflects a broader trend: Pakistanis are aware of environmental challenges, willing to act, and ready to embrace climate-sustainable practices. However, systemic support is crucial to turning these intentions into impactful actions.

Considering Pakistanis’ concern about climate change — highlighted by an Ipsos study indicating that more than half of the population perceives it as a serious concern — meaningful actions at all levels become critical to translating this awareness into sustained and effective outcomes. Now, more than ever, comprehensive systemic support is needed to capitalize on this momentum and address the urgent challenges posed by climate change.

For making such systemic policy adjustments and crafting effective strategies to mitigate climate change in Pakistan, it is critical to first understand where Pakistanis stand in their fight against climate change, their population dynamics, behavioral tendencies, and public perceptions.

A study identified distinct segments among Pakistanis based on their level of concern for the environment and their willingness to act or intention to reduce their environmental impact. The survey population was divided into five key groups:

Activists (12%): These individuals are the torchbearers of change. Predominantly urbanites, women, and adults aged 36-45, the activists are highly motivated individuals who willingly pay a premium for sustainable products. They actively refuse to support companies that neglect sustainability and make personal sacrifices to accelerate change.

Pragmatists (22%): This group consists of educated individuals who take practical, meaningful actions, such as recycling and using energy-efficient appliances. While they are supportive of sustainability efforts, their focus remains on manageable, home-based solutions.

Conflicted Contributors (25%): Economic pressures shape this group, predominantly men and young adults aged 26-35. Although they recognize the urgency of climate issues, financial constraints limit their ability to make significant lifestyle changes. They are open to small compromises, such as reducing energy consumption and limiting single-use plastics.

Busy Bystanders (13%): Sceptical about the severity of climate change, this group, characterized by business owners, and landlords aged 45-55 and less-educated individuals, prioritizes economic growth over environmental concerns. While they express nominal support for ethical consumption, their actions often fall short of meaningful engagement.

Designated Denialists (28%): Believing that climate change is exaggerated or the government’s sole responsibility, this group — predominantly males, skilled labourers aged 26-35 — shows minimal involvement in sustainability efforts.

Understanding these segments provides actionable insights for crafting targeted engagement strategies. Activists, with their passion and proactive mindset, can serve as catalysts for broader societal change by leading awareness campaigns and championing eco-friendly practices. Empowering them with platforms and tools to influence their communities can amplify their impact. Pragmatists, with their focus on practical solutions, can be engaged through incentives such as subsidies for energy-efficient appliances and access to green technologies, turning their homes into models of sustainable living.

For Conflicted Contributors, addressing economic barriers is key — programmes offering affordable sustainable alternatives and showcasing cost-saving benefits can motivate incremental shifts in behaviour. Busy Bystanders can be approached by reframing climate resilience as an opportunity for financial stability and job creation, aligning their priorities with sustainability goals. Finally, Designated Denialists can be drawn into the conversation through relatable, tangible benefits, like improved health and reduced living costs.

The journey toward climate resilience begins with individual actions, as individuals are both the most affected by and contributors to climate change. Individuals can adopt practical and impactful measures to mitigate climate change, like taking part in tree-planting drives and advocate for preserving green spaces to directly combat carbon emissions.

People can use energy-efficient appliances, low-energy lightbulbs, and solar solutions while adopting water-saving practices, like fixing leaks. Proper waste segregation can be a big help, alongside avoiding single-use plastics, and focussing on reusing and recycling materials. Sustainable lifestyles, including sustainable mobility, and volunteerism related to environmental initiatives are also among the essentials.

Beyond individual actions, the fight against climate change requires a collective effort, with clearly defined roles for all stakeholders, including government officials and functionaries, private-sector corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as the mainstream media.

Climate resilience is not just a choice; it is a collective responsibility and an urgent imperative. For Pakistan, the journey begins with recognising the challenges we face and leveraging data-driven insights as the foundation for meaningful change.

Starting by leveraging data as a tool for tailored impactful action and by fostering collaboration among stakeholders, empowering communities, and prioritizing informed, decisive action, Pakistan can transform its vulnerabilities into strengths. This is not merely about addressing the immediate threats, but about building a sustainable and resilient future for generations to come.

By such united efforts, we can mitigate the impacts of climate change, and also create a thriving, climate-resilient Pakistan that serves as a beacon of hope and progress for the world.

The writer is CEO and MD of IPSOS in Pakistan.