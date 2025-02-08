Bilawal for stronger public ties between Pakistan and US

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called for stronger public ties between the United States and Pakistan, emphasising the need for greater engagement with the Pakistani American community to achieve this target.

Speaking to Pakistani journalists on Thursday evening, Mr Bhutto-Zardari highlighted his meetings with global leaders during a two-day US National Prayer Breakfast event in Washington.

The prayer breakfast is an annual gathering hosted by US lawmakers and other dignitaries, where the US president delivers the keynote address.

Asked whether he met President Donald Trump during his visit, Mr Bhutto-Zardari clarified: “I am no more Pakistan’s foreign minister, so whatever meetings I had — and I had many — were not in any official capacity. I met those officials and others in my personal capacity.”

Trump delivered his address at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning, which Mr Bhutto-Zardari also attended.

The PPP leader said that he met several current and former members of the US Congress, along with other officials, but stressed that his visit was not centred on foreign policy discussions.

“Pakistan-US relations have their own context, and I believe that we should have greater engagement with US businessmen and the Pakistani community in the US,” he said in response to a question.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari later posted on social media that he was honoured to deliver the concluding remarks at Thursday’s dinner, saying: “Interfaith harmony meant a lot to my mother, and I’m proud to be continuing that tradition with our friends at the prayer breakfast.”

Reflections on faith and loss

In his address at the closing ceremony, Mr Bhutto-Zardari shared personal reflections on the role of faith in his life, particularly in moments of loss.

He spoke about the profound impact of learning about the execution of his grandfather, former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and the death of his uncles, Shahnawaz and Mir Murtaza Bhutto.

He also recalled the assassination of his mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, in 2007 — just weeks before she was scheduled to speak at the National Prayer Breakfast in 2008.

“Everybody has their own faith journey, and for me, and for many people, faith has to do with loss. The more you lose, the stronger your faith,” Bhutto-Zardari said.

He emphasised that religion should serve as a force for unity rather than division:

“Religion is often used to divide us. But the great thing about faith, about God, about the Almighty, about religion, is that it’s not a force that divides us — it is a force that unites us,” he said, urging people to resist the misuse of religion for separation.

He also highlighted the shared belief in Jesus between Islam and Christianity, recalling how his mother had taught him about Jesus as depicted in both the holy Quran and the Bible.

“Jesus doesn’t just belong to the Christians,” he noted, stressing the common spiritual ground between the two faiths.

Gathering of global leaders

The National Prayer Breakfast brought together influential figures from around the world, providing an opportunity for global leaders to reflect on shared values.

This marked Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s first time attending the event under President Trump, though he had participated in previous years under former US presidents.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, he said: “I’m grateful to the National Prayer Breakfast, or rather, the International Prayer Breakfast, for providing us the chance to unite around our shared belief in Jesus.”

In his opening remarks, President Trump announced a new initiative to combat anti-Christian bias across the United States. The initiative includes a new task force, led by US Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the establishment of a presidential commission to address the issue.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s participation underscored Pakistan’s ongoing engagement in interfaith dialogue and its broader diplomatic presence in the United States.

His remarks on unity, faith, and resilience resonated with the gathering, reinforcing the message that religion should serve as a bridge between communities rather than a source of division.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2025