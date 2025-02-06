FO condemns Trump’s ‘deeply troubling and unjust’ Palestinian displacement plan

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday condemned US President Donald Trump’s “deeply troubling and unjust” remarks that the United States would take over the Gaza Strip and develop it economically after Palestinians were resettled elsewhere.

Trump unveiled his surprise plan, without providing specifics, at a joint press conference on Tuesday with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The plan envisions the US taking over Gaza, resettling Palestinians in other countries — seemingly whether they wanted to leave or not — and turning the territory into “the Riviera of the Middle East.

The world reacted with derision and insisted upon the creation of a Palestinian state following the shock announcement. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified today that Trump’s proposal to resettle Gaza’s population would only be temporary, according to the BBC. Trump, however, had said on Tuesday the displacement would be permanent.

Reacting to the development, the FO said in a press release issued today: “The proposal to displace the people of Gaza is deeply troubling and unjust. The Palestinian land belongs to the Palestinian people and the only viable and just option is the two-state solution, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.”

The FO said Pakistan would continue to stand by the people of Palestine in their “just struggle for self-determination”, as well as for the establishment of a sovereign, independent and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

“Any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land as well as to continue illegal settlements would be a blatant violation of the international law, and undermine the peace and security of the entire region.

“Pakistan reiterates its call for the return of all displaced Palestinians to their homes, including in Gaza; complete withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the occupied territories, upscaling of the humanitarian assistance and end to all obstructions, as well as concerted international efforts for the early reconstruction of Gaza,” the FO said.

In his weekly press briefing, FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan condemned Israel’s undue restrictions impeding the flow of aid, shelters and necessary medical equipment to Gaza in violation of the ceasefire deal.

“Amidst dire humanitarian needs, Israel’s undue restrictions are an outright violation of the ceasefire agreement, and it will have dangerous and unprecedented implications for the entire region.”

Pakistan called on the international community to ensure that the ceasefire agreement was honoured and to “hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity”.

The FO spokesperson called for enhanced and unhindered humanitarian assistance to those in urgent need, the opening of all access points of supply to Gaza and for allowing all UN and international agencies, including UNRWA, to operate fully in Gaza.

Pakistanis stranded in Congo amid ongoing conflict

The FO noted that approximately 150 Pakistanis were previously stranded in Goma due to the escalation of the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“With the active engagement of Pakistan’s High Commissioner, the Rwandan authorities have allowed the entry of stranded Pakistanis into Rwanda,” the FO said, adding that it was expected that more Pakistanis would cross the Rwandan border in the coming days.

Last week, the FO confirmed that 75 Pakistanis had been moved to Rwanda amid the conflict.

“The high commission is also reaching out to Pakistanis in the border city of Bukavu. Details of our high commission have already been shared in our last week’s press release for any affected Pakistani, requiring assistance from the mission,” the FO added.

Condolences on death of Prince Karim

The FO spokesperson also offered condolences at the demise of Prince Karim Al-Husseini, Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community who died in Lisbon at the age of 88.

“Prince Karim Aga Khan played an important role in the betterment of communities worldwide. His services for the welfare of the people will always be remembered,” the FO spokesperson said.

Prince Karim was succeeded by his son Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V, who was named the 50th spiritual leader of the Ismaili community on Wednesday.

The FO spokesperson clarified that the ministry did not arrange a trip for former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is in the US to attend the National Prayer Breakfast, an annual gathering that brings together hundreds of influential figures from around the world.

“His party’s spokesperson can tell you better about the visit,” the spokesperson said.

He confirmed that Pakistan had handed over to Afghan authorities the body of the son of the deputy governor of Badghis province who was among four terrorists killed during a counterterrorism operation last week in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The government and people of Pakistan yesterday observed the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, and expressed their resolve to stand with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the realisation of their right to self-determination,” the spokesperson said.

He further noted that Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s mercy appeal to former US president Biden was rejected.

“The US Department of Justice has closed the case after the appeal was rejected. Dr Aafia Siddiqui can now appeal for new mercy through her lawyers at any time in the future,” he said.