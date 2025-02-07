E-Paper | February 07, 2025

Depopulating Gaza

Editorial Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 08:02am

DONALD Trump’s latest plan to depopulate Gaza of its Palestinian inhabitants and ‘redevelop’ it as a tourist resort would be too absurd to comment on had the scheme not come directly from the horse’s mouth.

With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu standing by his side, President Trump said the US would “take over the Gaza Strip and … own it”. If implemented, such a plan would target Gaza for ethnic cleansing and foreign occupation, in order to create a ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ — one built on the remains of tens of thousands of Palestinians murdered by Israel.

Members of team Trump have scrambled to spin their boss’s words, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying that the idea “was not meant as hostile”, while the White House press secretary has said the US has no plans for boots on the ground in Gaza.

Global leaders from across the spectrum have denounced the plan, though Mr Netanyahu — responsible for the butchery in Gaza — has termed the scheme “remarkable”. As for the Palestinian people’s reaction? A resident of Gaza City queried by foreign media summed it up best: “Trump can go to hell. … We are going nowhere.”

The world should know that despite surviving a genocide, carried out by Israel and supported by the US, the people of Gaza refuse to part with their land. They have buried their children, yet they refuse to be evicted from the land of their forefathers in their determination not to repeat the Nakba. Israel would be more than happy to empty out Gaza, as well as the occupied West Bank, thereby making more land available for settlers to colonise.

But the Palestinian people will continue to resist these devious schemes, even while facing some of the most advanced and deadliest armaments on earth. The war on Gaza has proven that the will of the Palestinian people cannot be broken, and that they cannot be bought off, bribed or beaten into submission.

At this point, the two-state solution seems like a distant memory, with the Israelis refusing to budge an inch, and an American administration willing to shield Tel Aviv from all censure. In the absence of any workable and just solution that protects the rights of the Palestinian people, the only foreseeable outcome is more conflict. As it is, after the Gaza ceasefire, Israel has turned its guns on the West Bank. This cycle of bloodshed can be broken if the Palestinians get a contiguous and viable state, but Israel does not want to talk peace. The least feasible ‘solution’ is the Trumpian plan for Gaza’s ethnic cleansing and occupation, which is a non-starter. This is their land, and the Palestinians cannot be forced off it.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2025

Gaza invasion
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Depopulating Gaza
Updated 07 Feb, 2025

Depopulating Gaza

The least feasible "solution" is the Trumpian plan for Gaza’s ethnic cleansing and occupation, which is a non-starter.
‘Pause’ in US aid
07 Feb, 2025

‘Pause’ in US aid

THE impact of the Trump administration’s decision to ‘pause’ all US foreign aid programmes, especially those...
Mobilising opposition
07 Feb, 2025

Mobilising opposition

POLITICS makes strange bedfellows. There has not, for quite some time, been a guest list as intriguing as the one...
No time left
Updated 06 Feb, 2025

No time left

Climate change concerns continue to remain a footnote as politics dominates national discourse, surfacing only when disaster strikes.
Karim Aga Khan
06 Feb, 2025

Karim Aga Khan

PRINCE Karim Aga Khan was a man who straddled various worlds and cultures. Beyond his role as spiritual leader of ...
Cotton production
06 Feb, 2025

Cotton production

PAKISTAN’S cotton crop is on the ropes. The crop output has been falling since FY15, when the country harvested a...