LEO Satellites and Pakistan

Starlink’s satellite-based internet service has sparked discussions across Pakistan, raising both hopes and questions about its role in the country’s digital landscape. Its potential to address connectivity gaps in remote areas is undeniable, but its integration with existing networks — led by mobile network operators (MNOs) — will be key to realising a more connected Pakistan.

Pakistan faces one of the highest connectivity gaps globally, with over 19 per cent of the population unconnected, according to GSMA. This challenge, however, is far too complex for any single player to tackle alone. Rather than viewing Starlink’s entry as competition, it is an opportunity to rethink connectivity in underserved regions through collaboration.

Satellite internet and terrestrial networks each bring unique strengths. Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites excel in reaching remote and hard-to-access areas, particularly where deploying traditional infrastructure is economically unfeasible. On the other hand, terrestrial networks, supported by billions in infrastructure investments, provide cost-effective and scalable solutions for urban centres and most rural areas.

While Starlink opens new possibilities, it is not a replacement for MNOs. Its high-speed satellite services are designed to complement terrestrial networks, not replace them. In Pakistan, where the digital divide is exacerbated by smartphone affordability, digital literacy, and cultural barriers, terrestrial networks remain indispensable for last-mile connectivity and inclusive access.

Collaborations between satellite providers and telecom operators worldwide demonstrate how hybrid models can deliver better results. Recently, in Ukraine, Starlink’s integration with VEON’s mobile infrastructure ensures uninterrupted connectivity even in times of crisis, making Ukraine a pioneer in hybrid connectivity solutions. Similarly, in Brazil, satellite providers have worked with MNOs to connect remote Amazonian communities, driving significant social and economic impact.

Pakistan can replicate these successes. In disaster-prone areas, resilient networks combining terrestrial and satellite technologies could save lives. In rural regions where fibre-optic deployment is infeasible, satellites could fill critical gaps. Together, satellite and terrestrial networks can form a hybrid model that ensures no community is left behind.

The success of hybrid connectivity models depends on a balanced regulatory environment. While Pakistan’s National Satellite Policy 2023 and Space Activities Rules 2024 provide much-needed clarity, the broader regulatory framework must encourage integration and innovation while safeguarding the significant investments made by mobile network operators in building the country’s digital backbone.

Streamlined licensing, spectrum-sharing agreements, and facilitative policies are critical. For instance, other countries have incentivised collaboration between satellite and terrestrial networks, ensuring fair competition while maximising coverage. Pakistan can take inspiration from these examples to create a thriving ecosystem that benefits all players.

The digital divide in Pakistan cannot be addressed by technology alone. Social and economic barriers — particularly the rural-urban gap and the gender gap — require concerted efforts from all stakeholders. Women in South Asia are 41pc less likely to use mobile internet than men. Neither satellite internet nor terrestrial networks can solve these issues in isolation.

However, a collaborative approach that combines infrastructure, digital literacy programs, and smartphone affordability solutions can make a meaningful impact.

Starlink’s arrival in Pakistan represents a unique opportunity to advance the country’s connectivity goals. Rather than viewing this as a zero-sum game, it is a chance to build a more inclusive digital ecosystem. By combining the strengths of satellite and terrestrial networks, Pakistan can lead South Asia in redefining connectivity.

The writer is the President, Consumer Division at Jazz

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, February 3rd, 2025