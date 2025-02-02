Two awarded death for rape, murder of minor girl in Thatta

THATTA: In a landmark verdict, Thatta sessions court on Saturday sentenced two accused to death after finding them guilty of abducting, sexually assaulting and murdering a seven-year-old girl in Gharo in December 2019.

The incident had sent shockwaves through the area’s residents as one of the convicts was the victim’s close relative.

The accused Irshad Mallah, the victim’s own uncle, and Sikandar Shah kidnapped Dua Wasayo Mallah, took her to a jungle where they subjected her to sexual assault and then murdered her in the jurisdiction of Gharo police station. The victim’s body was later found in a banana field, stripped of clothes.

The victim’s father, Altaf Wasayo, registered the case and its investigation was led by former Thatta SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar. The accused were eventually arrested and remained in custody at Badin jail throughout the trial period.

Judge Mushtari Khanam delivered verdict on the case on Saturday after a prolonged legal battle. In addition to the death penalty, the accused were sentenced to seven years in prison for concealing evidence and attempting to cover up the crime.

The case was closely monitored by human rights organisations and public, who hailed the verdict as a significant step toward justice for victims of sex crimes in general and child abuse in particular.

Former SSP Mr Sethar, who played a pivotal role in the investigation of the case, told media persons he felt satisfaction at the court’s decision and reiterated his commitment to ensuring justice for the victim and her family. “This verdict sends a strong message that such heinous crimes will not go unpunished,” he said.

Human rights activists have called for stricter enforcement of laws protecting children and women, as well as faster judicial process to ensure timely justice in sex crimes.

The convicts were present in the court when the verdict was announced. They had the right to appeal against the decision in higher courts.

This verdict marks a rare moment of justice served in cases of violence against children, offering a glimmer of hope to countless families awaiting justice for similar tragedies.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2025