PTI’s demands could still be accepted if they convince us: Rana Sanaullah

Prime minister’s aide on political affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the government was ready to accept PTI’s demands given that “they could convince us,” as the two sides continue to be at loggerheads regarding the talks.

After more than a year of heightened tensions between the government and the PTI, the two sides commenced negotiations in the last week of December to bring down political temperatures. But despite weeks of meetings, the dialogue process remained stalled on two major issues — the formation of judicial commissions to probe the May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024 protests, and the release of PTI prisoners.

Last week, the PTI decided to boycott the fourth round of talks (which were scheduled to take place on Jan 28) with the government, a day after it announced that party founder Imran Khan issued directions to call off negotiations due to a delay over the formation of judicial commissions.

Speaking during the Geo News programme ‘Geo Pakistan’ today, Sanaullah said, “Even now, if they (PTI) can convince us, their demand can also be accepted.”

His statement came a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government was ready to form a parliamentary committee to continue talks with the PTI as against the party’s demand to constitute judicial commissions.

On the other hand, the PTI rejected the offer, with chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stating that the party was firm on its two main demands.

“Based on their (PTI’s) stance, we made this parliamentary commission for fact-finding; this was our offer, but they wanted a judicial commission.

“If they had come and sat with us on the 28th or even now, we could talk about this, and we could convince them and if they can convince us, their demand can also be accepted.”

He, however, lambasted the PTI for evading the opportunity to hold talks in a meaningful manner.

“But they have constantly been avoiding negotiations,” he said, adding that the party finally decided to come forward for negotiating after waiting for 10 years but “fled within 10 days.”

When asked how the parliamentary committee would investigate the PTI’s demands, he said that “no inquiry commission can investigate; when a first information report is lodged, only the police or relevant institution like the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) can investigate.

“The commission does fact-finding and it is not binding for any court. A parliamentary committee with public representatives can do the job of fact-finding in a better manner,” he said.

Sanaullah added that PTI Founder Imran Khan had had the same stance following allegations of rigging in the 2018 elections.

“Back in 2018, when we had concerns about rigging in elections… Imran Khan sahib offered to make a parliamentary committee so we could improve the election rules and rigging wouldn’t happen again, and if it does, it could be verified,” he said.

He continued that the parliamentary committee was formed, headed by former defence minister Pervez Khattak.

“[The committee] just held one meeting, which I also attended, but for the next four years, not a single meeting was called,” Sanaullah said.

Asked if the government would prefer it if the PTI, for the sake of aggressive politics, replaced the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, Sanaullah said: “No, Ali Amin [Gandapur] is okay, and if someone else comes that will also be okay, because the kind of politics they have adopted, they only boast, talk about irrelevant matters, and end up holding a rally or protest.

“KP’s provincial government has damaged the province’s economy and peace, and PTI will pay for it politically,” he concluded.