Pakistan to tap global funding for three $580m projects

Amin Ahmed Published January 29, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will present three high-impact projects worth $580 million in hydropower and communication sectors to secure funding at the fourth international conference on financing for development in Spain in June.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has completed feasibility studies of the three SDG-aligned projects, which include $38.4m for a 10.96MW Mehar hydropower project in Kasur, $318.1m for 500MW floating solar on Keenjhar Lake in Sindh and $130m for the second phase of Swat motorway project.

According to informed sources, UNDP aims to continue supporting federal and provincial governments in developing bankable projects and supporting Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming international conference, including a possible bespoke investment event for Pakistan.

Pakistan will present its investment portfolio at the SDG Investment Fair, which will be a part of the conference. In the past years, 130 plus projects worth $66 billion from 25 countries have been presented at the SDG investment fairs, with 15,000 participants tuned in from around the globe.

The Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, taking place in Seville from June 30 to July 3, provides a unique opportunity to reform financing at all levels, including to support

reform of the international financial architecture, the UNDP says.

UNDP has partnered with the finance ministry to set up a Pakistan SDG Investments and Climate Financing Facility, providing technical assistance to accessing climate financing and investment opportunities.

The facility has successfully supported four core areas: project pipeline development, feasibility studies, and matchmaking; structuring financial instruments (debt swaps, sustainability-linked bonds, blended finance instruments with banks); private sector partnerships; and technical assistance, research and capacity-building.

Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2025

