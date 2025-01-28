E-Paper | January 28, 2025

India’s Amit Shah pledges to evict Bangladeshis from Delhi

AFP Published January 28, 2025 Updated January 28, 2025 10:06am

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s closest political ally has pledged to rid the capital of “illegal” immigrants if his party wins looming elections, in a forceful appeal to his party’s Hindu constituency.

Interior minister Amit Shah said every unlawful migrant from neighbouring Bangladesh would be expelled from New Delhi “within two years” if his party succeeded in next month’s provincial polls.

“The current state government is giving space to illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas,” Shah told an audience of several thousand at Sunday’s rally. “Change the government and we will rid Delhi of all illegals.”

India shares a porous border stretching thousands of kilometres with Muslim-majority Bangladesh, and illegal migration from its eastern neighbour has been a hot-button political issue for decades.

There are no reliable estimates of the number of Bangladeshis living illegally in Delhi, a city to which millions have flocked in search of employment from elsewhere in India over recent decades.

Critics of Modi and Shah’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accuse the party of using the issue as a dog whistle against Mus­lims to galvanise its Hindu-nationalist support base during elections.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unstable outlook
Updated 28 Jan, 2025

Unstable outlook

Improving indicators can be tempting enough to act boldly to accelerate economic growth. But must the SBP do so and repeat past blunders?
‘Poor’ lawmakers
28 Jan, 2025

‘Poor’ lawmakers

WHILE the average Pakistani is expected to carry the burden of austerity as he struggles to put food on the table,...
Digital security
28 Jan, 2025

Digital security

A RECENT advisory issued by the National Telecommunication and Information Technology Security Board has caused a ...
Trumpian purge
Updated 27 Jan, 2025

Trumpian purge

For Trump and his MAGA support base, these moves are necessary to preserve what they view as the American way of life.
World Bank’s view
27 Jan, 2025

World Bank’s view

PAKISTAN is at a critical point. Inconsistent and poor economic policies of the past have had an adverse impact on...
Learning losses
27 Jan, 2025

Learning losses

WHEN thermometers in Lahore hit 48°C last May, it led to closures across the region. From Dhaka to Manila, some ...