Azad Kashmir police discuss steps to arrest attackers of speaker’s convoy

MUZAFFARABAD: Senior officials of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) police held multiple rounds of meetings on Monday to ensure that suspects involved in the firing on the convoy of AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar were brought to justice.

According to a statement, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq condemned the attack and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the chief secretary to take swift and decisive action against perpetrators.

In the wake of the incident, SSP Muzaffarabad Riaz Haider Bukhari visited Speaker Akbar in his chamber on Monday.

“This is not about me as an individual; it is about the sanctity of the third most important constitutional office of the state. If the speaker’s life is not secure, it sends a chilling message of insecurity to the common people,” the speaker told the district police chief.

The SSP assured him of swift action.

AJK PM orders action against assailants

Later, SSP Bukhari attended a high-level meeting chaired by IGP Rana Abdul Jabbar at the Central Police Office to deliberate on the investigation’s progress.

“I have directed the DIG and the SSP to arrest the accused and ensure merit regardless of any political consideration,” Mr Jabbar told Dawn.

On Monday, the speaker’s office resembled a public meeting venue as hundreds of PPP workers and well-wishers visited him to express solidarity.

Addressing them, Mr Akbar reiterated that his life was no more precious than that of an ordinary citizen.

“Our leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto embraced the gallows to safeguard the lives and property of the people without ever compromising on his principles. Similarly, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto knowingly faced martyrdom, but remained unwavering in her commitment to democracy and the people,” he said.

Reflecting on his constituency, commonly referred to as Khawra, Mr Akbar maintained that 40 years of his political life had been dedicated to promoting a democratic culture there, and only then did he witness the spring of progress.

He lauded PPP workers and sympathisers for maintaining peace and adhering to his directives in the aftermath of the incident.

“Today, I stand with my head held high. My 40 years of struggle have borne fruit, and awareness has triumphed over ignorance.”

Expressing gratitude to Pakistani and Kashmiri leadership, Mr Akbar said he was deeply humbled by the outpouring of solidarity and prayers from President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate, the Speaker of the National Assembly, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and several other central leaders of his party, as well as President Barrister Sultan Mahmood, Prime Minister Haq, and regional presidents and other leaders of PPP, PML-N and PTI.

“Their unequivocal condemnation of this attack and their concern for my well-being have strengthened my resolve to continue serving the people with unwavering dedication,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Forum of the Speakers, comprising the National Assembly Speaker, Senate Chairman, and speakers of provincial and Gilgit-Baltistan assemblies, has expressed grave concern over the attack on the convoy of AJK Speaker.

In a letter to the AJK police chief, the forum termed the act an affront to democratic institutions and highlighted reports of prior threats that were allegedly ignored by local authorities.

It called for an immediate inquiry, strict legal action against the perpetrators, and a comprehensive report within three days.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2025