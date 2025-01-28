E-Paper | January 28, 2025

Pregnant woman beaten to death during ‘exorcism’ in Sindh’s Badin

Muhammad Hashim Khan Bhurgari Published January 28, 2025 Updated January 28, 2025 11:22am

BADIN: A pregnant woman was killed after being subjected to brutal beatings over the course of five days — in the name of an exorcism. Although the suspected killers are in police custody, a case has yet to be registered.

The tragic incident occured in Khuda Bakhsh Hisbani village near Malkani Sharif town, on Monday.

The victim, 30-year-old Sangita Kolhi, was handed over to Bachu Kolhi and Harsan Kolhi — known as bhopa (witch-doctor) in the local parlance — by her husband Haresh Kolhi’s family.

They believed she had been possessed by an evil spirit. The two bhopas carried out what they claimed was the prescribed procedure for the ‘possessed’ woman in a temple just opposite the victim’s house.

As it turned out, the ‘procedure’ involved violent methods, including hair-pulling and beatings with fists and sticks, which continued for five days and nights. Sangita finally succumbed to the violence sometime on Sunday night, her family said.

Hearing her death throes, family members and neighbours rushed to the temple, but the bhopas did not relent until someone informed the police, who arrived and arrested them at the scene.

The victim’s father Vishram, brother Ashok, and mother said that Sangita was in sound health before the ordeal. They said they had come from Jhuddo to meet her, but the Bhopas did not allow them to interact. They claimed that it would disturb the ‘exorcism’, and told her family they could see her in the morning.

Her family members were staying in a nearby village, as they wanted to take Sangita back, when they received news of her death.

Neighbours told the media they had been hearing Sangita’s screams for five consecutive nights and could not sleep. They claimed she was possessed by a spirit and the bhopas were trying to rid her of it.

They said that she had been married for six years, but did not have any children. However, she was pregnant at the time of her death.

The victim’s body was taken to Tando Bago hospital for post-mortem before it was handed over to her family, who returned with it to their village, Chang Mori, in Jhuddo.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Paras Ali Memon of the Pangrio police station said that police reached the crime scene after receiving information, took the body into custody and arrested the two suspects.

SHO Manzoor Nahriyo said a post-mortem had been conducted and a case would be registered after the family came forward to lodge a formal complaint.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2025

Violence against women
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unstable outlook
Updated 28 Jan, 2025

Unstable outlook

Improving indicators can be tempting enough to act boldly to accelerate economic growth. But must the SBP do so and repeat past blunders?
‘Poor’ lawmakers
28 Jan, 2025

‘Poor’ lawmakers

WHILE the average Pakistani is expected to carry the burden of austerity as he struggles to put food on the table,...
Digital security
28 Jan, 2025

Digital security

A RECENT advisory issued by the National Telecommunication and Information Technology Security Board has caused a ...
Trumpian purge
Updated 27 Jan, 2025

Trumpian purge

For Trump and his MAGA support base, these moves are necessary to preserve what they view as the American way of life.
World Bank’s view
27 Jan, 2025

World Bank’s view

PAKISTAN is at a critical point. Inconsistent and poor economic policies of the past have had an adverse impact on...
Learning losses
27 Jan, 2025

Learning losses

WHEN thermometers in Lahore hit 48°C last May, it led to closures across the region. From Dhaka to Manila, some ...