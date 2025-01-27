Senate panel approves Peca amendment bill as opposition cries foul

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with a majority vote on Monday while the opposition and journalists strongly criticised the changes to the country’s cybercrime laws.

The National Assembly rushed the controversial amendments to the country’s cybercrime laws last week amid protests, with PTI lawmakers and journalists walking out of proceedings. PPP members had voiced their support during the voting. The bill is now with the Senate after being referred to the standing committee on interior.

The bill, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, proposes a new provision, Section 26(A), to Peca, to penalise perpetrators of “fake news” online. It said anyone who intentionally spreads, displays, or transmits false information likely to cause fear, panic, or unrest in society may face up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs2 million, or both.

According to a report issued today by Senator Faisal Rehman, chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, the bill was discussed by Senators Shahadat Awan, Palwasha Khan, Dostain Khan Domki, Irfan Siddiqui, Naeema Ahsan and Umer Farooq while Senator Karman Murtaza attended as a special guest.

According to the report, the bill “primarily seeks to modernise … the legislative framework for combating cybercrimes in Pakistan”, while the interior secretary emphasised that the bill was written in good faith and aimed to “protect the general public … and to make the in-field act more effective to protect people’s rights”.

As per the report, PML-N’s Senator Siddiqui said that he agreed with the intent behind the amendment bill while Rehman raised his reservations on the proposed amendments and argued that they circumvented the freedom of speech, adding that they were moved in haste and he was against them as per the PTI’s policy.

“After detailed discussion, the bill was put to the vote of committee which was passed by the majority votes,” the report reads, adding that the committee recommended that the bill be passed by the Senate.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Senate said Rehman emphasised the committee’s readiness to provide constructive suggestions to the government to facilitate improvement.

“The committee members unanimously agreed on the necessity of a robust law to prevent electronic crimes and ensure strict compliance. They highlighted that existing laws addressing issues such as pornography, child protection and hate speech lack clear definitions.

“The members agreed that the bill is of utmost importance, as trolling and abuse are widespread issues that must be curtailed. Following a comprehensive discussion, the committee unanimously resolved to cooperate on refining the proposed law and formulating meaningful recommendations.”

Journalists express concerns, assail govt

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt assailed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi over the Peca amendment while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. “This is a very big crime,” he said.

Butt said that according to the information ministry, it wanted to consult stakeholders before the bill’s tabling in the Senate, but we want to consult you.

Afzal added that the ministry invited the PFUJ for consultations where the group questioned the addition of over 50 amended sections in the amendment bill.

“We have decided that all the bodies in the Joint Action Committee (JAC) will approach their lawyers and go through the bill point-by-point with the government,” Afzal announced, requesting a week for the endeavour.

“JAC gave the committee chairman a letter which demanded that journalists’ bodies be consulted before passing legislation.

“We do not oppose rules and regulations, we just want to be heard,” Afzal said.

“Instead of passing the bill today, schedule another committee meeting. JAC will deliver its input point-by-point.”

Afzal noted that the bill would impact “the future of Pakistan’s youth”.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to Senator Rehman, the Anchors’ Association said that journalists and common citizens had reservations regarding the bill’s intention, suggesting that the law “is more about intimidation, harassment and victimisation of the critical voices on social media than any betterment of the society”.

While criticising the bill for how quickly it was rushed through parliament, the association also highlighted three of its major concerns about the legislation.

“We believe that three basic assumptions have been ignored while formulating this controversial legislation. Firstly, because it is directly going to affect the right to speech and expressing one’s opinion so the social aspect has been totally ignored,” the letter reads.

“Secondly, the state is supposed to ensure the freedom of speech under Article 19 of the Constitution … by creating a conducive environment for every citizen where he/she can fully express his/her opinion without any fear of intimidation, whereas the proposed legislation is like a hanging sword and will cause a grave sense of harassment and fear in the society.”

The letter added that thirdly, the bill equated fake news with other heinous crimes and would affect “millions of Pakistanis who use social media or any other information system”. Additionally, the letter requested that a distinction be made between the use of social media for fake news and far higher crimes like personal threats and pornography.

The Anchors’ Association said it was open to consultations with the government before it passed the legislation.

“We hope that being a responsible state, the stakeholders will be taken into confidence and such a draft will be approved for the final legislation which will have a common purpose of a mature and responsible social media instead of harassing and scrutinising Pakistani citizens because of their socio-political opinion and its demonstration on social media,” the letter reads.

Regulate fake news, but don’t censor: PTI’s Ali Zafar

Addressing a press conference outside Parliament House, PTI Senator Ali Zafar asserted that the party was standing in solidarity with journalists and human rights groups against the Peca amendments, adding that all stakeholders should have been consulted before the bill was introduced in parliament.

“Our demand was straightforward and simple: that the government hear from every stakeholder and then make a decision on whether to pass the amendment,” he said. “However, we were not given a chance and we had no choice but to walk out in solidarity with our media and journalists.”

The senator acknowledged that “fake news” was a genuine issue, adding that he and his party were in favour of regulation against it, however, they were strongly against any censorship.

“In trying to regulate it (fake news), you cannot censor the media,” Zafar said. “Fake news has been defined so broadly in this bill that if I were to speak against any institution or lawmaker, then they can label it fake news and it is a punishable offence.

“The Peca amendments are, in our opinion and those of journalists and human rights organisations, unconstitutional and undemocratic. The people who passed this do not want us to have freedom of speech,” he asserted, adding that no such definition for fake news existed in any other country in the world.

Zafar added that the opposition was not being allowed to debate the law in parliament either. “I demand the government and the Senate deputy chairman to form a joint committee with equal representation and that all stakeholders are present,” he said.

“That committee should provide suggestions to the Senate Interior Committee to consider our input. This is how legislation is done,” he added, warning that if this committee was not formed, the opposition would once again walk out in solidarity with the media.

“We are absolutely against fake news, it is very damaging and we are in favour of regulating it. But we are against censorship,” Zafar maintained. “We are protesting because this goes against every Pakistani, not just the PTI. There must be a balance.”

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani.