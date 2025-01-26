Republican Senator calls Trump’s Jan 6 pardons a ‘mistake’

Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, criticised on Sunday the president’s pardon of about 1,500 of his supporters who attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, saying it could lead to more violence.

Graham said that while Trump had the legal authority to issue the pardons: “Pardoning the people who went into the Capitol and beat up a police officer violently, I think was a mistake. Because it seems to suggest that’s an OK thing to do.”

As a result, “I fear that you will get more violence,” Graham, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ programme.

Trump supporters serving prison sentences for taking part in the attack went free after Trump issued a grant of clemency on Monday, his first day in office.

Some of those freed included supporters who had assaulted police officers. The blanket pardon drew condemnation from police who battled the mob, their families and lawmakers, including some of the president’s fellow Republicans.

Graham also criticised Trump’s predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, for issuing last-minute pardons for five family members and said Americans may want to revisit presidential pardon power if such actions continue.

“But as to pardoning violent people who beat up cops, I think that’s a mistake,” he said.

A Florida man who was among those pardoned was arrested on Wednesday on federal gun charges, according to court documents. Daniel Charles Ball was charged with possessing a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon, according to an indictment filed in US District Court in central Florida.