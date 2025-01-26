E-Paper | January 26, 2025

Republican Senator calls Trump’s Jan 6 pardons a ‘mistake’

Reuters Published January 26, 2025 Updated January 26, 2025 09:08pm
US Senator Lindsey Graham listens as Russell Vought, US President Trump’s nominee to be director of the Office of Management and Budget, testifies before a Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing in Washington on January 22. — Reuters
US Senator Lindsey Graham listens as Russell Vought, US President Trump’s nominee to be director of the Office of Management and Budget, testifies before a Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing in Washington on January 22. — Reuters

Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, criticised on Sunday the president’s pardon of about 1,500 of his supporters who attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, saying it could lead to more violence.

Graham said that while Trump had the legal authority to issue the pardons: “Pardoning the people who went into the Capitol and beat up a police officer violently, I think was a mistake. Because it seems to suggest that’s an OK thing to do.”

As a result, “I fear that you will get more violence,” Graham, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ programme.

Trump supporters serving prison sentences for taking part in the attack went free after Trump issued a grant of clemency on Monday, his first day in office.

Some of those freed included supporters who had assaulted police officers. The blanket pardon drew condemnation from police who battled the mob, their families and lawmakers, including some of the president’s fellow Republicans.

Graham also criticised Trump’s predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, for issuing last-minute pardons for five family members and said Americans may want to revisit presidential pardon power if such actions continue.

“But as to pardoning violent people who beat up cops, I think that’s a mistake,” he said.

A Florida man who was among those pardoned was arrested on Wednesday on federal gun charges, according to court documents. Daniel Charles Ball was charged with possessing a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon, according to an indictment filed in US District Court in central Florida.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gag orders
Updated 26 Jan, 2025

Gag orders

Coercive policies must be abandoned for constitutional freedoms to be inviolable.
Murder on the seas
26 Jan, 2025

Murder on the seas

IT is time Pakistan asserted itself more forcefully and played a bigger role in busting international human...
A free lunch
26 Jan, 2025

A free lunch

THE federal government appears to have gone back on its word to rescind the facility of free electricity for both...
Stalled talks
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

Stalled talks

It would have been wiser for PTI to not react to the provocation. However bitter their differences, both parties need something from each other.
Bureaucratic approach
25 Jan, 2025

Bureaucratic approach

WHEN bureaucrats fancy themselves as scholars, universities suffer. It’s a pity this is a lesson the Sindh...
West Bank’s turn
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

West Bank’s turn

It is highly likely that Israel will try and annex the West Bank, with the Trump admin egging it on.