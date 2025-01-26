Six women Levies constables dismissed for absence, disobedience

QUETTA: Balochistan Levies Force Director Gen­eral Abdul Ghaffar Magsi has dismissed six female constables with immediate effect for failing to obey orders regarding their postings and remaining absent from duty.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, four female Levies constables from Pishin district were dismissed for their absence, unprofessional conduct and refusal to follow lawful orders from the competent authority. The dismissed constables are Bibi Shakira, Mahjabeen, Bibi Rukhsana and Gulsima.

Another notification stated that the services of two additional female constables, Rafia and Robina, have also been terminated. They had been deployed for security duty in Dalbandin during a protest organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Commi­ttee.

However, they failed to report to their assigned duty locations and disobeyed the orders of the competent authority, resulting in their dismissal.

In a separate development, the Levies director general reinstated constable Muhammad Idrees, who had been suspended on allegations of accepting a bribe from a wagon driver at a checkpoint in Chaman. The wagon driver, however, denied the allegation of giving money to the constable.

