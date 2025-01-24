E-Paper | January 24, 2025

4 Balochistan Levies officials suspended

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 08:16am

QUETTA: Director General of Balochistan Levies Force Abdul Ghaffar Magsi has suspended three officials for abusing their authority and torturing a citizen in Mastung.

The Levies officials, Nasrullah, Manzoor Ahmed and Inayatullah, were suspended after the director general took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry.

Levies (operations) director Inayatullah Kasi has been tasked with investigating the matter. The incident gained attention after a video surfaced on social media showing the Levies personnel assaulting a citizen in Mastung.

The Levies director general also took action after another video went viral. The video showed a Levies official taking a bribe from a driver at the Gurdang Levies checkpoint in Chaman.

Mr Magsi immediately contacted Chaman Deputy Commissioner Habib Ahmad Bangulzai and sou­ght a report while directing action against the official concerned.

As a result, Levies official Moha­m­mad Idris was suspended. The deputy commissioner appoin­ted the assistant commissioner to investigate the matter and submit a report within two days.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2025

