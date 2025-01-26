E-Paper | January 26, 2025

Kidnapped Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission contract worker found dead

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat Published January 26, 2025 Updated January 26, 2025 08:41am

LAKKI MARWAT: The body of a kidnapped contract worker of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) was recovered from the rugged terrain of the remote Zareefwaal area in Lakki Marwat district on Saturday.

An elder, requesting not to be named, said local elders, relatives of the hostages and armed members of civic organisations had ventured into the area in search of the abducted employees.

“They went there after hearing reports about shelling on the militants’ hideouts by security forces on Friday,” the elder said.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the operation. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army’s media wing, has not issued any statement regarding the targeting of those hideouts.

A video circulating on social media showed armed elders and residents in the mountainous area. The elder revealed that the kidnappers had handed over the body of Rehanullah to the elders. The body was later shifted to the Government City Hospital.

He also confirmed that the elders secured the release of Nawaz Khan, a coach driver who had been abducted alongside the PAEC’s contract workers on Jan 9. “The elders are holding talks with the militant leaders to negotiate a safe release of the hostages,” he added.

After medico-legal formalities at the hospital, Rehanullah’s body was handed over to his relatives. He was laid to rest in a local graveyard following funeral prayers attended by a large number of people from across the district.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of the All Shopkeepers Union announced a complete shutter-down strike in Lakki Marwat city on Monday, following a call from the grand jirga.

Addressing a press conference, they said the business community would extend full support to the elders to ensure a safe release of the hostages. The traders also announced their participation in upcoming protest demonstrations.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2025

