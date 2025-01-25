Track marshal killed in accident at Karachi autocross race: Rescue 1122

A track marshal was killed during the Hub Rally Autocross in Karachi when one of the cars lost control and hit him, dragging him into a ditch on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 official Hassaan Khan told Dawn.com that the organisers of the Hub Car Rally organised the race on the Karachi motorway, near DHA City. “During the race, one car spun off the track and hit a volunteer traffic marshal named Danish, who was standing at a cabin to guide the drivers,” he said.

Khan said that the car was moving so fast that it not only destroyed the cabin, but dragged the marshal into a ditch.

The driver, identified as Tariq Khan, sustained minor injuries thanks to safety equipment in his vehicle, but the marshal suffered spinal and head injuries, according to Khan.

“He was rescued and sent to the trauma centre at Civil Hospital Karachi, where he expired during treatment,” he added.