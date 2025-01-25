E-Paper | January 25, 2025

Track marshal killed in accident at Karachi autocross race: Rescue 1122

Imtiaz Ali Published January 25, 2025 Updated January 25, 2025 05:37pm
An image of the damaged car involved in a fatal accident at the Hub Rally Autocross event in Karachi on January 25. — DawnNews TV
An image of the damaged car involved in a fatal accident at the Hub Rally Autocross event in Karachi on January 25. — DawnNews TV

A track marshal was killed during the Hub Rally Autocross in Karachi when one of the cars lost control and hit him, dragging him into a ditch on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 official Hassaan Khan told Dawn.com that the organisers of the Hub Car Rally organised the race on the Karachi motorway, near DHA City. “During the race, one car spun off the track and hit a volunteer traffic marshal named Danish, who was standing at a cabin to guide the drivers,” he said.

Khan said that the car was moving so fast that it not only destroyed the cabin, but dragged the marshal into a ditch.

The driver, identified as Tariq Khan, sustained minor injuries thanks to safety equipment in his vehicle, but the marshal suffered spinal and head injuries, according to Khan.

“He was rescued and sent to the trauma centre at Civil Hospital Karachi, where he expired during treatment,” he added.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stalled talks
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

Stalled talks

It would have been wiser for PTI to not react to the provocation. However bitter their differences, both parties need something from each other.
Bureaucratic approach
25 Jan, 2025

Bureaucratic approach

WHEN bureaucrats fancy themselves as scholars, universities suffer. It’s a pity this is a lesson the Sindh...
West Bank’s turn
25 Jan, 2025

West Bank’s turn

MERE days after pausing the Gaza genocide, Israel has turned its guns on the occupied West Bank. Though Israel had...
Digital dragnet
24 Jan, 2025

Digital dragnet

The Pakistani state must stop inflicting wounds on itself and learn to resolve its internal issues through social and political means.
USC closure
24 Jan, 2025

USC closure

THE PML-N government seems to have finally firmed up its mind on the future of the Utility Stores. The cabinet has...
Hindu exodus
Updated 24 Jan, 2025

Hindu exodus

The state cannot absolve itself of the responsibility to protect Hindu citizens, and assure them of safety.