E-Paper | January 25, 2025

Rescue 1122 officer arrested in Mandi Bahauddin after suspension over rape allegation

Zaheer Abbas Sial Published January 25, 2025 Updated January 25, 2025 03:46pm

An officer of the Rescue 1122 service was arrested on Saturday in Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin district in connection with a rape allegation made by a woman, according to police.

Mandi Bahauddin District Emergency Officer Imran Khan confirmed the arrest as well as the suspect’s suspension in a video statement, noting that a complaint had been filed against a rescue and safety officer (RSO) of Rescue 1122 in Malakwal.

“Our head office immediately initiated an inquiry and suspended him,” he said, adding that Rescue 1122 was coordinating with the law enforcement agencies.

A first information report (FIR) was registered today against the suspect at Mandi Bahauddin’s Malakwal police station under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the complainant stated that the suspect had been assaulting her for three years. The suspect also “blackmailed” her by offering employment in exchange for four tolas of gold, it alleged.

According to the suspension order dated January 17 and seen by Dawn.com, the divisional emergency officer formed an inquiry committee to investigate if the suspect was “involved in harassment, intimidation, making unethical videos, pictures and getting bribe by offering employment in the department”.

“[The] officer is hereby placed under suspension and he is directed to submit his written defence to the inquiry committee within seven days of the date of receipt of this order,” it said.

It added that if the suspect did not submit his defence, “it shall be presumed that either he has no defence to offer or declined to offer the same and have accepted the charged”.

Last week, a suspect was arrested in an alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in a village in Punjab’s Gujrat district.

Earlier this month, Punjab police launched new units to investigate sexual crimes across the province in alignment with the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act. These dedicated units were established following the longstanding complaints of defective investigations into rape and other sexual crime cases.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stalled talks
Updated 25 Jan, 2025

Stalled talks

It would have been wiser for PTI to not react to the provocation. However bitter their differences, both parties need something from each other.
Bureaucratic approach
25 Jan, 2025

Bureaucratic approach

WHEN bureaucrats fancy themselves as scholars, universities suffer. It’s a pity this is a lesson the Sindh...
West Bank’s turn
25 Jan, 2025

West Bank’s turn

MERE days after pausing the Gaza genocide, Israel has turned its guns on the occupied West Bank. Though Israel had...
Digital dragnet
24 Jan, 2025

Digital dragnet

The Pakistani state must stop inflicting wounds on itself and learn to resolve its internal issues through social and political means.
USC closure
24 Jan, 2025

USC closure

THE PML-N government seems to have finally firmed up its mind on the future of the Utility Stores. The cabinet has...
Hindu exodus
Updated 24 Jan, 2025

Hindu exodus

The state cannot absolve itself of the responsibility to protect Hindu citizens, and assure them of safety.