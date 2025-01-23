E-Paper | January 23, 2025

Drought in Punjab dents winter harvest

AFP Published January 23, 2025 Updated January 23, 2025 10:17pm
An aerial view shows people sitting at the dried-up bed of the Ravi River on January 23. — AFP
An aerial view shows people sitting at the dried-up bed of the Ravi River on January 23. — AFP

A winter drought is ravaging crops in Punjab, farmers said on Thursday, with the region parched by a 40 per cent drop in rainfall.

Pakistan ranks among the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, which scientists say is making extreme weather events more common and more severe.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) says Punjab saw 42pc less rainfall than normal between the start of September and mid-January.

“The lack of rains has had a major financial impact on farmers, whether they have a big holding or a small one,” Punjab Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association Chairman Malik Asghar told AFP.

“Potato is a staple in my area. The average is very low this year. Usually, we could easily get 100 to 120 sacks per acre. This winter we have only gotten about 60 sacks per acre.”

The agriculture sector contributes nearly a quarter of Pakistan’s GDP and employs 37pc of the national labour force, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Farmers harvest potatoes at a field on the outskirts of Lahore on January 23. — AFP
Farmers harvest potatoes at a field on the outskirts of Lahore on January 23. — AFP

But Asghar said many small farmers “were already giving up” and looking for employment elsewhere. “This spell of dry weather will have a very adverse reaction on them,” he said.

Sindh witnessed rainfall 52pc below normal levels according to the PMD, while Balochistan saw a 45pc drop.

“Mild drought” prevailed in most of Punjab, all of Sindh and around half of Balochistan in January according to the PMD, which predicted rapidly onsetting “flash droughts” in the warmer months to come.

Wheat farmer Ishfaq Ahmad Jatt said his harvest in Multan was “badly affected” by the dearth of rain. “Even five years ago we used to get winter rains for a week at a time. They were light rains but they were enough for us,” the 45-year-old said.

“If it doesn’t rain soon, you can expect production to drop by as much as 50pc.”

Pakistan generally relies on water from the Indus River, but analysts say a fast-growing population, climate change and poor resource management with an overreliance on a single water source are all spurring scarcity.

The drought comes less than three years after record monsoon rains caused devastating floods that left nearly a third of the country under water.

The country also suffers from choking smog in the winter season, caused by poor quality vehicle fuel and farmers burning off crop remnants, with cold weather trapping pollution close to the ground.

Rain typically offers temporary reprieve by dampening down airborne particles, but the dry weather has seen Punjab blanketed by smog with hazardous health effects.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A dying light
Updated 23 Jan, 2025

A dying light

Objections to the 26th Amendment must be settled quickly for the Supreme Court's sake.
Controversial canals
23 Jan, 2025

Controversial canals

THE Punjab government’s contentious plans to build new canals to facilitate corporate farming in the province ...
Killjoys
23 Jan, 2025

Killjoys

THE skies over Lahore have fallen silent. Punjab’s latest legislation banning kite flying represents a troubling...
Errant ECP
Updated 22 Jan, 2025

Errant ECP

THE ECP has once again earned a detailed reprimand from the Supreme Court. That it still refuses to correct course is ominous
Fast-tracking M6
Updated 22 Jan, 2025

Fast-tracking M6

GRAND infrastructure projects in Pakistan often progress at the pace of a bullock cart rather than a bullet train....
Gwadar airport
Updated 22 Jan, 2025

Gwadar airport

THE air connectivity established by the inauguration of PIA flights between Karachi and Gwadar is a major step...