E-Paper | January 22, 2025

Police inspector killed over parking issue in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 22, 2025 Updated January 22, 2025 10:47am

LAHORE: A police inspector posted as the in-charge Babu Sabu check post was allegedly shot dead by a workshop owner over a parking issue in the Sherakot area on Tuesday.

Identified as Saifullah Khan Niazi, the police officer breathed his last on the way to hospital. The police arrested the suspect, Adeel.

A murder case was lodged against him on the complaint of the deceased’s son Babar Khan.

He alleged in the FIR that his father was taking a walk on the rooftop of his house when the suspect opened fire after exchanging harsh words with his father.

The suspect was running a motor workshop near the residence of Niazi and used to park cars outside the workshop, causing inconveniences to the local residents. Inspector Niazi had suggested to him to park the cars inside his workshop.

Babar alleged that Adeel nourished a grudge against his father and killed him.

The suspect, however, told the police that the police inspector used to insult and humiliate him many times, prompting him to take the extreme step.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Errant ECP
Updated 22 Jan, 2025

Errant ECP

THE ECP has once again earned a detailed reprimand from the Supreme Court. That it still refuses to correct course is ominous
Fast-tracking M6
Updated 22 Jan, 2025

Fast-tracking M6

GRAND infrastructure projects in Pakistan often progress at the pace of a bullock cart rather than a bullet train....
Gwadar airport
Updated 22 Jan, 2025

Gwadar airport

THE air connectivity established by the inauguration of PIA flights between Karachi and Gwadar is a major step...
Trump 2.0
Updated 21 Jan, 2025

Trump 2.0

Few have forgotten how disruptive Trump could be as president. There has been little indication that his 2nd term will be any different.
GB’s status
21 Jan, 2025

GB’s status

THE demand raised by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for constitutional clarity and provisional provincial status is...
Panda bond
Updated 21 Jan, 2025

Panda bond

ISLAMABAD’S plans to raise $200m from China’s capital markets through the inaugural issue of a Panda bond this...