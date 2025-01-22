Police inspector killed over parking issue in Lahore

LAHORE: A police inspector posted as the in-charge Babu Sabu check post was allegedly shot dead by a workshop owner over a parking issue in the Sherakot area on Tuesday.

Identified as Saifullah Khan Niazi, the police officer breathed his last on the way to hospital. The police arrested the suspect, Adeel.

A murder case was lodged against him on the complaint of the deceased’s son Babar Khan.

He alleged in the FIR that his father was taking a walk on the rooftop of his house when the suspect opened fire after exchanging harsh words with his father.

The suspect was running a motor workshop near the residence of Niazi and used to park cars outside the workshop, causing inconveniences to the local residents. Inspector Niazi had suggested to him to park the cars inside his workshop.

Babar alleged that Adeel nourished a grudge against his father and killed him.

The suspect, however, told the police that the police inspector used to insult and humiliate him many times, prompting him to take the extreme step.

