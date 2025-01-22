University student allegedly gang-raped in Lahore

LAHORE: A female student of a leading private university of Lahore was allegedly gang-raped by three suspects in a flat in a private housing society located on Raiwind Road.

The Racecourse Women Police Station lodged a case, nominating the three suspects.

In the FIR, the victim (F) alleged that one of the suspects ‘H’ befriended her through social media and proposed her for marriage.

She said the suspect wanted to have physical relations with her, but she refused.

She said the suspect lured her to a posh housing scheme in his car, where he introduced her to his two friends, who also joined them.

She said the suspect later drove her and his friends to a flat in the housing scheme on the pretext of having a breakfast there.

She alleged that at the flat, the suspects and his friends brutally gang-rapped her and also made video clips of the crime to blackmail her.

The victim said the suspects threatened to post the rape videos on social media if she informed anyone about the incident.

The suspects also took away some bank cheques of her sister before dropping her at a deserted road, she said.

The victim added in the FIR that the rapists ruined her life, adding that they should be punished under the law of land for their crime.

A police officer said a team was conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2024