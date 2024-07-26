Upgrading of Karachi port’s capacity ordered

ISLAMABAD: The government has directed Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to streamline its affairs to improve performance and enhance operational capabilities.

The decision was taken on Thursday at a high-level meeting held in the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to address the challenges the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) faced.

The primary objective of the meeting was to align all stakeholders in resolving the challenges, institute necessary reforms, and upgrade infrastructure to meet international standards.

Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammed Jehanzeb Khan chaired the meeting.

Infrastructure and lack of digitalisation key challenges

KPT Chairman Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi informed the participants that the port’s critical issue was the delay in cargo clearance and highlighted the bottlenecks in the customs clearance process. He added that the port needed to upgrade its existing infrastructure, which is not up to international standards, to meet the growing demands. The KPT must also implement digital solutions and automation to improve efficiency.

Among other issues identified by Mr Zaidi were the backlog of uncollected goods and cargo transportation, which needed to be enhanced to enhance the efficiency of movement within and outside the port.

The port’s grounding system was delayed and needed to be improved for timely grounding of containers. The KPT lacked port labs to expedite testing and compliance procedures.

The KPT was facing traffic congestion, and to resolve it, strategies to manage and reduce congestion within port areas were needed.

Mr Zaidi also acknowledged that the KPT needs to improve its ‘communication’ by enhancing coordination and communication among port users and authorities to ensure effective performance.

The other issues faced by the KPT were the requirement to streamline regulatory processes to facilitate smooth port operations and simplify payment procedures to reduce transaction times and costs.

The KPT had high operational costs, and this issue was associated with various terminal operations.

The KPT chief also highlighted that the absence of a fumigation system at the anchorage could lead to violation of health and safety standards at the port, whereas addressing workforce issues was essential to enhance productivity and operational efficiency.

Representatives from all concerned agencies proposed various administrative, legislative, and innovative reforms to achieve the desired efficiency.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammed Jehanzeb Khan, reiterated at the end that to reach an informed decision, a comprehensive strategy must be developed in the form of a project comprising short-term and medium-term plans with a proper monitoring system.

He also stressed that immediate actions could be taken to resolve cross-cutting issues, including legislative amendments.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Maritime Affairs Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Secretary Railways, Secretary Commerce, Secretary Communication, SBP governor, and the Port Qasim Authority chairman.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2024