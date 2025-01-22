E-Paper | January 22, 2025

Nadra official gunned down in Panjgur

Behram Baloch Published January 22, 2025 Updated January 22, 2025 07:22am

GWADAR: An official of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) was gunned down and another man injured in an armed attack in Panjgur district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, armed men barged into the Nadra regoinal office in the Chatikan area and opened fire.

One official was killed, while another, who hailed from Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab, was injured.

Police rushed to the scene soon after receiving information about the shooting and shifted the body and the injured to the district hospital in Panjgur.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Bilal and the injured as Aneel Rana.

According to police and hospital officials, Bilal sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Police described the incident as a targeted killing.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, January 22th, 2025

