E-Paper | January 17, 2025

Policeman gunned down in Lakki Marwat

Our Correspondent Published January 17, 2025 Updated January 17, 2025 08:05am

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman was martyred in a gun attack near Balkhi Koroona area here on Thursday.

A police official confirmed the incident and said that the attack took place in the rural area located along the bypass section of Peshawar-Karachi Highway in the limits of Ghaznikhel police station.

He said constable Habibur Rehman was going home from the police lines when unknown armed assailants opened fire on him.

“The cop lost his life in the ambush while the attackers fled the place,” he maintained.

The official said that after the attack, a heavy contingent of police reached the venue and launched a search operation in the area to hunt down the attackers.

He said the body of the policeman was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

It was the second attack on policemen in last 10 days, as two police officials were martyred by gunmen and one of the assailants was killed by police in an ensuing operation in Jabukhel area in the precinct of Ghaznikhel police station on Jan 6.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Never again
Updated 17 Jan, 2025

Never again

The Gaza genocide has also revealed the utter helplessness of the Palestinian Authority in projecting Palestine’s case globally.
World Bank loan
17 Jan, 2025

World Bank loan

THAT the World Bank will give $20bn to Pakistan in the next 10 years to address some of the country’s most acute...
India’s dangerous game
17 Jan, 2025

India’s dangerous game

THE latest inflammatory remarks by India’s military brass about Pakistan mark a troubling departure from the...
Peshawar meeting
Updated 16 Jan, 2025

Peshawar meeting

Dealing with Afghan Taliban is necessary not just for internal stability, but to ensure that Afghanistan not isolated regionally.
Cyber circus
16 Jan, 2025

Cyber circus

PAKISTAN’S cybercrime-fighting apparatus is proving rather good at harassing journalists and remarkably poor at...
Anti-abuse action
16 Jan, 2025

Anti-abuse action

IN what is a social minefield for women, the Punjab police investigation department’s decision to deploy 1,450...