Policeman gunned down in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman was martyred in a gun attack near Balkhi Koroona area here on Thursday.

A police official confirmed the incident and said that the attack took place in the rural area located along the bypass section of Peshawar-Karachi Highway in the limits of Ghaznikhel police station.

He said constable Habibur Rehman was going home from the police lines when unknown armed assailants opened fire on him.

“The cop lost his life in the ambush while the attackers fled the place,” he maintained.

The official said that after the attack, a heavy contingent of police reached the venue and launched a search operation in the area to hunt down the attackers.

He said the body of the policeman was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

It was the second attack on policemen in last 10 days, as two police officials were martyred by gunmen and one of the assailants was killed by police in an ensuing operation in Jabukhel area in the precinct of Ghaznikhel police station on Jan 6.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2025