Punjab passes bill for complete ban on kite flying

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday imposed a complete ban on kite flying across the province with severe penalties for violation by enacting the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Act, 2024.

The ban applies to “transport kites, metallic wire, nylon cord, any other thread coated with sharp mannjha or any other injurious material for the purpose of kite flying.”

According to the amendments, individuals caught flying kites will face three to five years in prison or a fine of Rs2 million, or both. Failure to pay the fine could result in an additional year of imprisonment.

Kite makers and transporters will face even harsher penalties, with five to seven years in prison or a fine of Rs5 million, or both. Failure to pay this fine could lead to an additional two years of imprisonment.

The amended law also outlines specific penalties for minors caught kite flying. On the first offence, they will be fined for Rs50,000; on the second, a fine of Rs100,000. A third offence will result in punishment under the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, which includes imprisonment.

Many fatal incidents occur due to the use of sharp strings during kite flying. The bill stated, “Dangerous kite flying has caused the deaths of many motorcyclists across Punjab.”

It highlighted a recent incident where a man “fell victim” to kite flying that resulted in his immediate death. “Hence, enhanced punishments commensurating with the gravity of the offence have been provided to create deterrence among the public at large.”

In March last year, a motorcyclist died after a metal string, believed to be part of a stray kite, cut his throat in Faisalabad. Following the incident, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered a crackdown on those involved in kite flying.

The provincial government intensified its crackdown on kite flying by declaring kite making, flying, and transportation as non-bailable offences in Aug.