Imran directs PTI to seek apex court intervention in rights cases

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has asked his party’s interim chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan to write a letter to Chief Justice Yayha Afridi and Constitutional Bench head Justice Aminuddin Khan to take up PTI’s human rights cases on priority.

According to a transcript posted on Mr Khan’s official X account on Monday, he made these remarks in a conversation with lawyers and journalists at Adiala jail.

The PTI founder directed Barrister Gohar and Salman Akram Raja to pen a letter to the apex court as well as international human rights organisations in this regard. It may be mentioned that Mr Khan cannot access his X account in jail.

The PTI chief said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur should write a letter to the apex committee and respond to the allegations levelled by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“We are not asking for any concessions from anyone, we are only asking for justice according to the law,” he said, adding that the state of the judiciary after the 26th Amendment was regrettable.

The PTI chief also reiterated that he would not strike any deal to get out of jail. “My cases or release have nothing to do with the negotiations with the government or anyone. If the negotiations are sabotaged, it will be because of the government’s indifference and failure to establish a judicial commission,” he added.

The former premier also claimed the Al-Qadir University project was running years before the agreement between property tycoon Malik Riaz and the UK’s National Crime Agency was signed.

“Our cabinet had no role in the Al-Qadir Trust matter, nor did we transfer this money to the Supreme Court,” the statement posted on ‘X’ said, adding that the PTI cabinet only approved the confidentiality of the non-disclosure agreement.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2025