Jail reforms panel denied meeting with Imran, CJP told

Nasir Iqbal Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 12:19pm

ISLAMABAD: The jail reforms subcommittee informed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi on Wednesday that its members were denied a meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan during their visit to Adiala jail.

Khadija Shah, a member of the subcommittee and a renowned fashion designer, shared their experiences in a letter to the CJP regarding Tuesday’s visit to the prison.

In her two-page letter to the CJP, Ms Shah said: “Your commitment to prison reform is evident in your decision to create this committee. The actions of the jail administration must also align with our commitment and they should facilitate our research and proposed reforms once they take shape.”

She requested the arrangement of another visit to Adiala jail for the subcommittee, during which its members should be granted access to Imran Khan to include his feedback in the report.

In early November, CJP Afridi constituted the subcommittee comprising retired Justice Shabbar Raza Rizvi, Advocate Saima Amin Khawaja, Senator Ahad Khan Cheema and Khadija Shah. The committee was tasked with inspecting jails across Punjab and submitting recommendations to streamline processes, address the high number of under-trial prisoners, and promote alternative sentencing options, such as community service and probation.

“Adiala prison is one of the jails that has housed many political prisoners over the last two years. Currently, former prime minister Imran Khan is incarcerated there. He is a prisoner like all others. Getting his feedback was essential and would have given us valuable insight into what reform is required in terms of political prisoners and the process and rights awarded to them,” Ms Shah explained in the letter.

She reminded that the CJP had explicitly instructed the jail administration and government officials during prison reform meetings to grant the subcommittee full access to all parts of the prison and to all prisoners. She added that the CJP had also directed the authorities to allow the committee to move freely without the surveillance or supervision of jail staff.

“Regrettably, after our supervised jail visit, when we requested to be taken to ex-PM Imran Khan’s quarters, we were denied access. We were first told that Imran Khan was at a jail trial and upon insisting that we should like to see where he was being kept to assess the conditions of his accommodation, this request too was turned down,” the letter explained,“ she added.

At this point, Ms Shah said, DIG Prisons Abdul Rauf Rana arrived and ensured that the committee would not be given access. “I find this denial of access shocking, as having been a prisoner myself, we met all committee and government members who visited Kot Lakhpat to monitor the conditions of the prisoners,” she said, adding that the committee would provide feedback, including input from Dr Yasmin Rashid and Aalia Hamza, both of whom were members of the previous PTI government and also political prisoners.

Ms Shah explained that during the visit to Adiala jail, the committee observed that all areas appeared to have been prepared in advance for their arrival, creating a sterile and controlled environment. “A large contingent of jail staff accompanied us throughout the tour,” she said, adding that the committee members visited different quarters, including the hospital, women’s barracks and areas designated for prisoners with mental health issues and substance abuse problems.

The committee also visited prisoners on death row, the letter said, adding that the subcommittee was focused on addressing the treatment of prisoners and determining whether their conditions met globally recognised standards for prisoner rights as outlined in the Mandela Rules and the Bangkok Report.

Ms Shah noted that the country has been in crisis over the last two years, a situation reflected in the prison population, with a significant number of political prisoners contributing to the overcrowding.

“We cannot bring reform with an administration that wishes to pick and choose their administration of justice. I hope we can address this matter and ensure that our subcommittee is granted unrestricted access to all prisoners,” she concluded.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2024

