E-Paper | January 21, 2025

SC constitutional bench likely to hear pleas against amendment in a week’s time

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 09:47am
This photo combo shows the seven judges who comprise the constitutional bench in the Supreme Court. — SC website
This photo combo shows the seven judges who comprise the constitutional bench in the Supreme Court. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court constitutional bench is likely to take up on Jan 27 a set of challenges to 26th Amendment as well as seeking an inquiry through a judicial commission to determine if required votes in favour of the package were voluntarily or any coercion or other unlawful inducement were at play.

Headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, a seven-judge constitutional bench is expected to commence the hearing on Jan 27 in which the petitioners — high court bar associations as well as individuals — had also requested the SC for a full court hearing instead of a hearing by the constitutional bench, which was established under 26th Amendment.

The petitioners also challenged the constitutionality of the constitutional benches, arguing that the SC should declare invalid all amendments for which votes of such members, whose election disputes were pending, were necessary to achieve the prescribed numerical threshold in Article 239.

They requested the apex court to strike down the entire 26th Amendment on the grounds of procedural impropriety if determined that the requisite two thirds of the lawfully elected membership of each House did not freely exercise their right to vote in favour of the same as required under Article 239.

SC urged to ascertain legal status of certain changes to Constitution

In the alternative, the petitioners pleaded, the court should strike down certain provisions of the 26th Amendment since they substantively undermine the independence of the judiciary which is a salient feature of the Constitution: namely the provisions for annual performance evaluation of judges of the high court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan being inserted in Article 175A(1) and Articles 175A(18) to (20); the provisions relating to the appointment of the chief justice of Pakistan being the substitution to Article 175A(3) and the provisions for constitutional benches of the apex court and high courts.

As a consequence, the court should declare that the original Article 175A(3) holds the field and direct the federal government to notify SC’s senior most judge as CJP in accordance with the original Article 175A(3).

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trump 2.0
Updated 21 Jan, 2025

Trump 2.0

Few have forgotten how disruptive Trump could be as president. There has been little indication that his 2nd term will be any different.
GB’s status
21 Jan, 2025

GB’s status

THE demand raised by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for constitutional clarity and provisional provincial status is...
Panda bond
Updated 21 Jan, 2025

Panda bond

ISLAMABAD’S plans to raise $200m from China’s capital markets through the inaugural issue of a Panda bond this...
At breaking point
Updated 20 Jan, 2025

At breaking point

The country’s jails serve as monuments to bureaucratic paralysis rather than justice.
Lower growth
20 Jan, 2025

Lower growth

THE IMF has slightly marked down its previous growth forecast for Pakistan’s economy from 3.2pc to 3pc for the...
Nutrition challenge
20 Jan, 2025

Nutrition challenge

WHEN a country’s children go hungry, its future withers. In Pakistan, where over 40pc of children under five are...