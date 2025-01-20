Karachi mayor asks MQM-P’s charity to prove legal ownership of its properties

KARACHI: City Mayor Bar­rister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday asked the Khidmat-i-Khalq Foun­dation (KKF), the charity wing of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, to either prove legal ownership of its properties in the city or get them regularised through department concerned of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the newly constructed Ghulam Ali Allana Road, he vowed to take all due action against the encroachments including those structures raised by different organisations even for their welfare work.

To a question, he invited the management of the KKF to come up with “documents” that proved the legality of its different facilities in the city.

“I urge the KKF to provide valid documents for regularisation if they claim any property,” he said. “If they don’t have then get them regularised through due process defined by the KMC.”

Vows to clean city’s wall of ‘inappropriate slogans and advertisements’

The mayor made it clear that the city administration had a zero tolerance policy against encroachments. “We will remove all of them that deprive the people of Karachi of their rights,” he added.

The mayor also reiterated his commitment to cleaning the city’s walls of inappropriate slogans and advertisements. “We are determined to keep Karachi’s walls clean and free of any unwarranted slogans or posters,” he said.

He said that spaces like Fed­eral B Area’s Sangam Gro­u­nd, previously occupied by buffalo pens, would be cleared and repu­rposed for youth sports facilities.

Earlier in his brief address, he said that G. A. Allana Road was in disrepair for 15 years, which has been rebuilt and dedicated to the former Mayor of Karachi, Ghulam Ali Alana.

“We are actively working on projects to improve water supply, roads, parks and sewage systems. This road is an example of our efforts,” said the Mayor.

He appreciated the Pakistan Peoples Party’s commitment to the betterment and development of Karachi.

The 1.5-kilometer-long G. A. Alana Road was completed in four months at a cost of Rs70 million. The project includes 28,200 square feet of sidewalks, 900 running feet of rainwater drainage pipes and 4,000 running feet of curb stones. Lane marking and cat eyes have also been installed for better visibility and safety.

Mayor Wahab announced that a Rs12.4 billion project is underway to bring 40 million gallons of additional water daily from the Hub Canal, along with a Rs1.7 billion elevated pipeline in Lyari River to prevent water theft.

He also highlighted ongoing development projects such as the restoration of Old Queens Road, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Jinnah Bridge and Netty Jetty Bridge, emphasising that these works aim to resolve citizens’ long-standing issues.

The event was also attended by Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Usman Ghani Hangoro, City Council Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi and UC-10 Lyari Chairman Muhammad Hanif Chhitani, along with other officials and members of Ghulam Ali Alana’s family.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2025