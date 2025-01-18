E-Paper | January 18, 2025

BCCI curbs players’ family time on tour after Australia defeat

AFP Published January 18, 2025 Updated January 18, 2025 12:35pm

NEW DELHI: India’s cricket board has capped the amount of time players can spend with their families on tour after a string of Test defeats including a 3-1 drubbing in Australia this month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued new policies on Thursday for the senior men’s team detailing guidelines to “promote discipline, unity and a positive team environment”.

As part of the new guidelines, families will be allowed to stay with the players for a maximum of two weeks during overseas tours of 45 days or more.

The guidelines, seen by AFP on Friday, also makes participation in domestic cricket “mandatory to be eligible for selection in the national team”.

Non-compliance could result in disciplinary action including fines and a ban on participating in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian broadcaster NDTV reported.

The new rules come on the heels of sharp criticism of the board, which critics have accused of allowing a “star culture” to thrive.

“The cricket board needs to stop acting like admirers and put their foot down,” retired Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar told news channel India Today earlier this month after the Australia tour.

Top players, including captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli, have not played in the domestic circuit in years.

Both have come under fire for failing to deliver wins in recent bilateral series.

Rohit, who missed the only India win in Australia because of the birth of his second child, managed 31 runs in three matches.

Kohli scored one century but managed only 90 runs across his eight other innings.

The new BCCI rules prohibit players from travelling separately to and from matches and practice sessions.

“Separate travel arrangements are discouraged to maintain discipline and team cohesion,” the board said, adding that all team members were “required to stay for the entire duration of the scheduled practices”.

“This rule ensures commitment and fosters a strong work ethic within the team,” said the board.

India’s next Test tour is slated for June in England, where they will play five matches.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2025

