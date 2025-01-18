Sahiwal student stabbed for ‘refusing to befriend goon’

SAHIWAL: A Government College of Technology (GCT) student was stabbed and critically injured by six youths at the gate of the institute at Jahaz Gorund on Friday, allegedly for refusing to “befriend” the attackers.

As per police and college sources, two college students, Munib and Shahid were harassed by a senior student, Abrar Fityana, from Tandlianwala, Faisalabad, who leads a gang of students.

The sources said that Abrar and his fellows would carry arms on the college premises, harass other students to force them to join the gang.

On Friday, Abrar and his six unidentified accomplices began harassing Shahid and Munib, who had just finished their classes and were leaving the college.

Following a verbal altercation between Munib, Shahid, and Abrar, the latter, along with his accomplices, attacked the two friends.

During the scuffle, Abrar allegedly pulled out a dagger and stabbed Munib in the belly, leaving him unconscious.

On being called, a Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and transported Munib to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, where doctors declared his condition critical. Meanwhile, Abrar and his accomplices fled the scene.

The city police have registered a case against six suspects under sections 324, 148 and 149 of the PPC on the complaint filed by the victim’s father, Muhammad Anwar.

Accidents: Three people, including a seven-year-old girl, died, and seven others were injured in different road accidents caused by heavy fog early on Friday.

In the first incident, a motorcyclist, Fidaur Rehman and his aunt Zulakhain Bibi, who were on their way to Alam Shah village to attend a funeral died after the bike fell into a ditch due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog, while crossing Qutab Shahna Bridge on Faisalabad Road.

In another incident, a minor girl died when a speeding truck collided with a donkey cart near Dera Rahim police station.

As per the police, a farm labourer and his family, including six children, were going somewhere on their donkey cart, when it was hit by a speeding truck.

As a result, the labourer’s seven-year-old daughter, Rozi, died instantly, while he and his other family members, sustained critical injuries.

They were shifted to hospital, while the truck driver fled the scene.

FOUND DEAD: Yousafwala police found the body of a newborn from a maize field at 97/9-L village on Friday morning.

The police have initiated an investigation.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2025