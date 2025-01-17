Poor visibility delays toss in Pakistan vs West Indies Test

The toss in the first Test between Pakistan and the West Indies in Multan on Friday was delayed because of poor visibility, as air quality monitors recorded high levels of pollution.

Pakistan regularly suffers from winter smog which has dire health consequences.

“The visibility has been affected due to fog so the toss has been delayed,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

“Once the visibility improves the two umpires will inspect the conditions.” A pitch inspection was due at 9:30am (04:30am GMT).

The air quality in Multan was “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and set to rise throughout the day, according to monitoring site IQAir.

The two-match Test series is part of the World Test Championship’s third cycle (2023-2025) in which Pakistan are eighth and the West Indies ninth and last.

The second Test starts on January 25, also in Multan.