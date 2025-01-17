E-Paper | January 17, 2025

Poor visibility delays toss in Pakistan vs West Indies Test

AFP Published January 17, 2025 Updated January 17, 2025 11:07am
West Indies’ national flag flutters in the wind after the toss was delayed by bad weather on the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 17. — AFP
The toss in the first Test between Pakistan and the West Indies in Multan on Friday was delayed because of poor visibility, as air quality monitors recorded high levels of pollution.

Pakistan regularly suffers from winter smog which has dire health consequences.

“The visibility has been affected due to fog so the toss has been delayed,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

“Once the visibility improves the two umpires will inspect the conditions.” A pitch inspection was due at 9:30am (04:30am GMT).

The air quality in Multan was “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and set to rise throughout the day, according to monitoring site IQAir.

The two-match Test series is part of the World Test Championship’s third cycle (2023-2025) in which Pakistan are eighth and the West Indies ninth and last.

The second Test starts on January 25, also in Multan.

